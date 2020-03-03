Gallery: The best photos from around the world

WorldGallery: The best photos from around the world11 ImagesThe best photos from the international wire agencies as chosen by our picture editors. Follow us on SMH Twitter and AGE TwitterMarch 3, 2020 — 6.55pm1/11An Indian lift operator stands inside a dedicated lift for people suspected to be infected with the new corona virus at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India.Credit:AP2/11Germany's leading Catholic clergy gather for mass at Mainzer Dom cathedral on the first day of the German Bishops' Conference in Mainz, Germany.Credit:Getty3/11President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, in Charlotte, North Carolina.Credit:AP4/11The sun rises between clouds in Frankfurt, Germany.Credit:APAdvertisement5/11Anti-government protesters are hit by a police water canon during clashes in Santiago. Chile has been roiled by continuing street protests since Oct. 18, of last year when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely focus on inequality.Credit:AP6/11Police detain Congress party workers during a protest against last week's deadly communal riots in New Delhi, India.Credit:AP7/11A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year.Credit:AP8/11Rush hour traffic fills the main arterial road near to the European Council Buildings in Brussels, Belgium.Credit:Getty9/11An ultra-Orthodox Jew prays next to a highway, near Petah Tikva, Israel.Credit:AP10/11Visitors pose for a photograph near at the main hall of the Kiyomizu-dera temple in Kyoto, Japan.Credit:Bloomberg11/11Tourists pull their trolleys as they walk through a nearly empty St. Mark's Square on a rainy day in Venice.Credit:AP