Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global death toll passes 3000 as Australian cases of COVID-19 rise

Hong Kong has arranged four charter flights to bring back 533 of its residents from the Chinese province of Hubei, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, about a month after countries around the world began evacuating their citizens.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the flights would return on Wednesday and Thursday and those coming back would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.
More than 3,800 Hong Kong residents in more than 30 cities in Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital, had asked the government of the Chinese-ruled, semi-autonomous city for help, creating a logistics headache for the government.
In the first week of February, 8,000 doctors, nurses and medical workers in the newly formed Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) took part in a five-day strike, chanting: "Close the border, save Hong Kong."
Lam has maintained the government's response had no political considerations and was evidence-based and according to scientific advice and World Health Organisation guidelines.
She also said a full closure of the border would be inappropriate and discriminatory.
The epidemic has reduced the flow of visitors to the city to a trickle and kept residents indoors, dealing a severe blow to the retail and tourism industries at a time when the city's economy was already enduring its worse recession in a decade.
The Hong Kong government announced last week its largest-ever budget deficit to soften the economic blow.
Reuters