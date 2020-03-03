Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global death toll passes 3000 as Australian cases of COVID-19 rise

The virus has continued its march around the globe overnight, with the death toll passing 3000 and the OECD sounding the alarm over the world economy.

Summary

  • The coronavirus has now infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused more than 3000 deaths
  • The OECD warned the world economy faces its "greatest danger" since the financial crisis more than a decade ago
  • A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader has died from the virus
  • In the past 24 hours there have been almost nine times more cases reported outside China than inside
  • The WHO director hit back at a number of countries that appeared to be quietly moving from a 'containment' strategy into a 'mitigation' phase

Hong Kong to evacuate stranded residents from China's Hubei

Hong Kong has arranged four charter flights to bring back 533 of its residents from the Chinese province of Hubei, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, about a month after countries around the world began evacuating their citizens.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the flights would return on Wednesday and Thursday and those coming back would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said a full closure of the border with China would be inappropriate and discriminatory.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said a full closure of the border with China would be inappropriate and discriminatory.Credit:AP

More than 3,800 Hong Kong residents in more than 30 cities in Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital, had asked the government of the Chinese-ruled, semi-autonomous city for help, creating a logistics headache for the government.

In the first week of February, 8,000 doctors, nurses and medical workers in the newly formed Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) took part in a five-day strike, chanting: "Close the border, save Hong Kong."

Lam has maintained the government's response had no political considerations and was evidence-based and according to scientific advice and World Health Organisation guidelines.

She also said a full closure of the border would be inappropriate and discriminatory.

The epidemic has reduced the flow of visitors to the city to a trickle and kept residents indoors, dealing a severe blow to the retail and tourism industries at a time when the city's economy was already enduring its worse recession in a decade.

The Hong Kong government announced last week its largest-ever budget deficit to soften the economic blow.

Reuters

England cricket team to embrace fist bumps

England players will not be shaking hands on their tour of Sri Lanka and will use fist bumps instead to greet each other following the coronavirus outbreak.

Joe Root's team were laid low by flu and gastroenteritis in South Africa and are cautious following the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 3,000 people and infected more than 89,000 globally.

"We've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team": England's Joe Root.

"We've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team": England's Joe Root.Credit:AP

"After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum," Root told reporters before flying to Sri Lanka on Monday night for a two-Test series.

"We've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria."

"We are not shaking hands with each other - using instead the well-established fist bump - and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the antibacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs."

AAP

Man being tested after returning from Malaysia

A man is being tested for coronavirus in Geelong after showing symptoms on a flight to Australia from Malaysia.

Paramedics in protective clothing greeted the man at Avalon Airport, outside Melbourne, before taking him to Geelong University Hospital for tests.

Victoria has already returned 1700 negative tests for people showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Google's 8000 staff at Ireland HQ told to work from home

We wrote earlier today that Twitter had announced it wa suspending all non-critical business travel and events, restricting visitors and "strongly encouraging all Twitter employees globally to work from home" in a bid to minimise the spread of COVID-19, and Google is doing likewise.

The 8000 or so employees at Google's Dublin offices have been told to work from home.

The 8000 or so employees at Google's Dublin offices have been told to work from home. Credit:Domino Postiglione

The 8000-odd staff at their offices in Ireland have been told to work from home on Tuesday.

"We continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce, and as part of that effort we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home tomorrow," a Google spokesperson said.

'Holy cow, we've got no bookings': International tourism plunges 30 per cent

International tourism bookings have plunged more than 30 per cent in the past 11 weeks as Australia suffers through the combined pressure of drought, bushfires and coronavirus.

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison.

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison.

The head of Tourism Australia has told a conference in Melbourne bookings have decreased 35 per cent since December.

Read the full story here

Inmates told to wash hands frequently to prevent COVID-19 spread in prisons

Extra hand washing and a ban on certain visitors are part of a bid by Corrective Services NSW to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state’s prisons.

Prison inmates will also receive their influenza shots early this year as Corrective Services works to ensure it can manage the spread of respiratory illnesses within correctional facilities.

“Inmates have been advised to take extra care with their personal hygiene and seek help from staff if they feel unwell,” A Corrective Services NSW spokesperson said.

“Anyone who has visited China, any other area of concern or had contact with a person with confirmed coronavirus within the past 14 days is not permitted to visit a correctional facility.”

The spokesperson said Corrective Services has long-standing practices to prevent and control infectious diseases.

“This can include staff and affected inmates wearing protective gear, washing hands frequently, restricting movements of affected inmates and vaccinating staff and inmates where required,” the spokesperson said.

Doctor diagnosed with COVID-19 was working at Ryde Hospital

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the doctor who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday had been working at Ryde Hospital.

She said the doctor had been in contact with a “diverse range of patients” and NSW Health was working to contact all patients and give them “tailored advice” depending on when they saw the doctor.

Dr Chant said close colleagues of the doctor had been taken off work and placed in self-quarantine as a precaution.

The 53-year-old clinician remains in a stable condition in ICU at Westmead Hospital, she added.

The 53-year-old doctor had not travelled overseas in the last three months, and Dr Chant said it remained unclear exactly how he contracted the virus.

“We still don’t know how he acquired the infection ... we are doing an investigation as we speak,” she said.

“He certainly interacted with no known coronavirus cases.”

Dr Chant said they were exploring the possibility he either picked it up from the broader community, or picked it up from a patient at Ryde Hospital who had an undiagnosed case of COVID-19.

Two more cases in NSW confirmed, total number now 13

The 12th and 13th cases are two females in their 60s who returned to Sydney from South Korea and Japan, respectively. It is not yet known exactly when they flew back to Australia.

“Reflecting what is happening worldwide, and obviously an increasing number of people are being diagnosed with the coronavirus, what we are now seeing in Sydney is reflective of that situation,” said state Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

“As of late last week, we had just four people, and of course they’d all been discharged. By the weekend, that had increased to nine.

“We are seeing a clear escalation in diagnoses of the virus,” he said.

NSW Health boss Dr Kerry Chant said that “shortly after” this press conference ends, the details of the new cases’ return flights will be released after they are confirmed.

Watch: NSW Health press conference

NSW Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant and state Health Minister Brad Hazzard spoke with reporters this afternoon, where they confirmed the 12th and 13th cases of the virus in NSW:

10th case identified, 11th case announced in NSW

The Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed the 10th case of COVID-19 in NSW is a 39-year-old man who had flown in from Iran.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard also received a text message during question time to alert him to an 11th case, a 53-year-old man who had flown in from Singapore.

Mr Hazzard said it was a "fast-moving situation".

