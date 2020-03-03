Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global death toll passes 3000 as Australian cases of COVID-19 rise

Hong Kong has arranged four charter flights to bring back 533 of its residents from the Chinese province of Hubei, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, about a month after countries around the world began evacuating their citizens.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the flights would return on Wednesday and Thursday and those coming back would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said a full closure of the border with China would be inappropriate and discriminatory. Credit:AP

More than 3,800 Hong Kong residents in more than 30 cities in Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital, had asked the government of the Chinese-ruled, semi-autonomous city for help, creating a logistics headache for the government.