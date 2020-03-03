Coronavirus updates LIVE: Fed delivers emergency rate cut as global infections pass 90,000

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Fed delivers emergency rate cut as global infections pass 90,000

Summary

  • Worldwide, more than 90,000 people have now been infected and 3100 have died
  • The number of countries hit by the virus has reached at least 70, with Ukraine and Morocco reporting their first cases
  • The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half a percentage point in its first emergency rate cut since the GFC
  • South Korea recorded its largest daily increase in new cases, with 851 more infections reported on Tuesday
  • The disease has reached deep into Iran's government, where 23 members of Parliament were reported infected

The Pope has a cold

Pope Francis, who cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy, is suffering from a cold that is "without symptoms related to other pathologies," the Vatican says.

"The cold the Holy Father was diagnosed as having is taking its course without symptoms related to other pathologies," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement followed a report in an Italian newspaper that said the pope had tested negative for coronavirus, but it did not mention whether the pope had been tested.

Pope Francis was seen wiping his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass last week.

Pope Francis, 83, was to have taken part in a week-long retreat with senior Vatican officials that began on Sunday night at a Church residence south of Rome, but did not go at the last minute.

Read more on this here. 

Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has warned against hoarding of food and other essential goods after the country's first cases of confirmed coronavirus sparked panic buying at supermarkets.

"I urge people not to buy goods in bulk or massively," Widodo told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is no need to hoard goods, including masks. There is no need to be afraid. The government guarantees that we have sufficient goods."

A day after two women were reported positive for the virus – the only two reported cases among a population of more than 260 million – there are already reports of supermarket shelves being emptied.

Indonesian authorities have faced weeks of criticism and questions over the ability of the nation's health system to detect the virus.

Read more on the situation in Indonesia here.

Flights into Sydney carried passengers later diagnosed with virus

Health editor Kate Aubusson has just received an update from NSW Health, which said a woman in her 50s had become the third locally acquired case of coronavirus in Australia.

We don't know much about the woman's case yet, but it's a sign that the virus has begun spreading in the Australian community.

Meantime, NSW Health has also released the details of flights into Sydney that carried passengers later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The cases include:

  • A man in his 30s who returned from Iran and arrived in Sydney on March 1 on Malindo Air flight OD171 from Kuala Lumpur. The man may have been infectious while on the flight. He was seated in row 15 and passengers seated around him will be contacted by NSW Health. The man is being treated at Westmead Hospital in Sydney in isolation.
  • A man in his 30s arrived from Iran on Sunday March 1 on a flight from Malaysia that transited through Singapore. He was on Jetstar Asia Airways flight 5168 departing Kuala Lumpur on February 29 and arrived in Singapore later that same day. The man then flew from Singapore to Sydney. He was seated in row 32 on the flight, which departed Singapore at 8.30pm on February 29 and arrived in Sydney on March 1 at 7.35am.
  • A man in his 50s returned from Singapore on February 28 on Qantas flight QF02. He was seated in Row 5.
  • A woman in her 60s arrived in Sydney from South Korea on February 27 on Korean Air flight KE121.
Five flights into Sydney were identified as possibly carrying infected passengers.

Italy considers creating new coronavirus red-zone

Italy is considering setting up a new quarantine red-zone near the northern city of Bergamo given the high number of coronavirus cases in the area, the head of the national health institute said on Tuesday.

The Italian government set up two red-zones on February 22 - one centred on 10 towns in the region of Lombardy, south-east of the country's financial capital Milan, and another, smaller one in the neighbouring region of Veneto.

Since then, a growing number of cases have emerged near Bergamo, north-east of Milan. "We are considering the possibility of adopting a measure like this one," health chief Silvio Brusaferro said after being asked if a new red-zone might be created.

Italian officials say the number of deaths of coronavirus patients in Italy has more than doubled in a 24-hour period to 79 overall, the most so far outside of China.

According to the national Civil Protection Agency, since a briefing Monday, 45 additional deaths were reported.

AP

WHO chief demands end to hoarding of masks, gloves

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wants the world to stop hoarding masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

The head of the UN health agency said he was concerned that the new coronavirus was disrupting worldwide supplies of protective equipment, including masks, that are vitally needed to protect the health workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said "we are concerned that countries' abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment, caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse."

"Shortages are leaving doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers dangerously ill-equipped to care for COVID-19 patients," he said.

He said there was limited access to supplies such as gloves, medical masks, respirators, goggles, face shields, gowns and aprons, adding that "we can't stop COVID-19 without protecting our health workers".

His comments came just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron said his government was requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks.

The WHO chief wants people to stop stockpiling face masks.

AP

Mike Pence visited school where student is quarantined

A Florida student whose classmates shook hands last Friday with US Vice President Mike Pence has been quarantined after his mother came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Pence shook hands with a group of 44 cadets from the Sarasota Military Academy during his visit to the area for a political fundraiser, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

US President Donald Trump with Vice-President Mike Pence, whom he appointed to lead the US government's coronavirus response.

A mother and son from the military school have been placed in quarantine "as a precautionary measure" after the mother came into contact with a person who tested positive for the virus at Sarasota Doctors Hospital, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

A representative for Pence, whom President Donald Trump selected to lead the coronavirus response, said the Vice President did not come in contact with the affected student.

With hand washing, multiple people between Pence and a possible case, and the virus's limited ability to live outside the body for very long, it's extremely unlikely that Pence would have been exposed. Most people who get the virus experience only mild symptoms, though older people or those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk.

Bloomberg

Second coronavirus case emerges in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has confirmed a second case of coronavirus in New York, a man in his 50s, suggesting that it was spreading in communities with no known connection to hot spots for the disease.

The patient is a lawyer who works in Manhattan and lives in New Rochelle. He had no direct connection with any known centre of the contagion, but had recently travelled to Miami.

"Yes, people are going to get infected," the governor said.

"The real issue is how many people will get seriously ill.

"How many people, God forbid, could lose their lives."

Drive-through virus testing begins in Seoul

Drive-through virus testing centres have begun operating in Seoul, with workers dressed head-to-toe in white protective suits leaning into cars with mouth swabs, a move meant to limit contact with possible carriers of the illness.

South Korea on Tuesday reported 851 new coronavirus cases, its largest daily increase in new infections, largely in and around the south-eastern city of Daegu, where many cases are clustered around a local church. The country's death toll rose to 28. In all, 5186 people in South Korea have tested positive for the virus.

President Moon Jae-in called the outbreak "a grave situation" and said his government would push to inject more than 30 trillion won ($37 billion) to fund clinics, aid for small businesses and other measures related to the virus. It requires parliamentary approval.

"The entire country has entered a war against an infectious disease," he said.

Medical staff wearing protective suits take samples from a driver at a drive-through coronavirus testing site.

AP

One in five workers may be off sick: Boris Johnson

The army will be deployed to maintain law and order under a new British government plan to combat a coronavirus pandemic, amid new forecasts that one in five workers could be off sick at the peak of the outbreak.

Football matches would be axed, police would only investigate serious crimes and hospitals would cancel non-essential surgery should the UK decide over the coming weeks- as is highly likely - to move from a 'containment' strategy to one focused on mitigation.

Modelling released by Downing Street predicts a widespread outbreak will take between two and three months reach its peak - which will then last a month - before declining over another two or three months. The new timeline suggests the coronavirus crisis will hit the global economy for at least the next three quarters and put enormous short-term pressure on public health spending.

Read the full story here.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the coronavirus press conference in Downing Street.

US Federal Reserve announces emergency rate cut

The main US stock market indexes inched lower in volatile trading, as investors worried even a shock emergency interest rate cut might not be enough to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The US Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs before its next scheduled policy meeting in mid-March reflected the urgency with which the central bank felt it needed to act to stave off a global recession.

Shares initially jumped more than one per cent on the news of the half-point rate cut on Tuesday, local time.

But they quickly turned negative before settling between flat and 0.2 per cent lower on the day as analysts and traders worried whether pumping more money into banks and financial markets may not address the central problem of the epidemic - a cut in business activity as workers and consumers stay home.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the coronavirus "poses evolving risks to economic activity." Other Group of Seven countries appeared more reluctant to follow suit, probably because many of their interest rates are already near or below zero.

Stocks initially jumped before inching lower following the emergency rate cut.

Stocks initially jumped before inching lower following the emergency rate cut.Credit:AP

AP

