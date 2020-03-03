Coronavirus updates LIVE: Fed delivers emergency rate cut as global infections pass 90,000

Pope Francis, who cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy, is suffering from a cold that is "without symptoms related to other pathologies," the Vatican says.

"The cold the Holy Father was diagnosed as having is taking its course without symptoms related to other pathologies," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement followed a report in an Italian newspaper that said the pope had tested negative for coronavirus, but it did not mention whether the pope had been tested.

Pope Francis was seen wiping his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass last week. Credit:AP

Pope Francis, 83, was to have taken part in a week-long retreat with senior Vatican officials that began on Sunday night at a Church residence south of Rome, but did not go at the last minute.

