Hewitt bullish about Davis Cup prospects

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has a blunt message for his depleted team: sink or swim.

And he's confident Australia's makeshift cup squad will thrive in troubled waters – a tie against against Brazil without injured aces Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur.

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt. Credit:Getty Images

"You can either sink or swim in Davis Cup and playing for Australia, and I have got a lot of confidence in these boys," Hewitt told reporters on Tuesday.

"They are going to put in a hell of an effort."