Sporting bodies lash government's proposed religious freedom bill
Australia's biggest sporting bodies – including the AFL, NRL, FFA and Cricket Australia – have written a scathing response to the federal government's proposed religious freedom bill.
The Coalition of Major Professional & Participation Sports [COMPPS], which also represents Tennis Australia, Rugby Australia and Netball Australia, fears the proposed bill would make it harder for sporting bodies to discipline players who make discriminatory remarks that could jeopardise sponsorship revenue and compromise the inclusive environments they have built within their sporting communities.
Under the proposed legislation, it would be illegal for sporting bodies that bring in more than $50 million of revenue per year to stifle or stop religious expression in players' appearance, behaviour or dress. It comes months after Rugby Australia's settlement with Israel Folau, following his dismissal for homophobic statements.
To restrict such expression a sport would have to prove it did so to "avoid unjustifiable financial hardship on the business". But the submission from the sporting bodies argues the draft "provides no guidance [or definition] as to the level of financial hardship that might be 'unjustifiable'".
COMPPS' submission, one of nearly 7000 to the proposed legislation, also details its belief that sporting sponsors would be spooked by the bill.
"Sponsors seeking to engage with COMPPS members will seek to align themselves with organisations with similar values and beliefs," the submission reads. "It is essential that COMPPS members, who rely on revenue from sponsors to grow and promote their sports for all Australians, can establish codes of conduct which allow them to protect the reputation and value of their brand and the brands associated with them.
"Damage could include but is not limited to: failure to attract new sponsors, damage to reputation, media distraction, reduced rates of participation, reduced interest in sport and loss of confidence in the brand.
"COMPPS subscribes to the right of all employees to demonstrate their religion via dress, appearance or behaviour however while this right is important, there may be instances in major competitive sporting organisations where it is desirable for the sport to limit or exert control over certain types of dress, appearance or behaviours."
The bill establishes that a "statement of belief" by a person cannot be considered discrimination.
COMPPS argues this will lead to an increase in disputes with players, "particularly within the sporting context where passionate statements of belief, whether of a religious belief held by a person or made by a person who does not hold a religious belief, frequently form the basis for public commentary".
"We are concerned that the breadth of the definition of 'statement of belief' and the absence of a clear test within the bill to assess such beliefs could lead to the protections in the bill being used in bad faith to justify statements which are otherwise discriminatory or against the values or beliefs espoused by COMPPS members," the submission reads.
COMPPS is also concerned with the draft's failure to mention social media.
"COMPPS members must have the ability to sensibly regulate the public speech of its employees to promote inclusiveness and protect against the real risk of disrespectful online behaviour.
"The bill essentially gives the person who makes statements of belief a privileged position over other rights, which does not accord with global human rights doctrines or the underlying intentions of sport to promote respectful relationships."
