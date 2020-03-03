Sporting bodies lash government's proposed religious freedom bill

Australia's biggest sporting bodies – including the AFL, NRL, FFA and Cricket Australia – have written a scathing response to the federal government's proposed religious freedom bill.

The Coalition of Major Professional & Participation Sports [COMPPS], which also represents Tennis Australia, Rugby Australia and Netball Australia, fears the proposed bill would make it harder for sporting bodies to discipline players who make discriminatory remarks that could jeopardise sponsorship revenue and compromise the inclusive environments they have built within their sporting communities .

Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia for his offensive remarks about gay people. Credit:AAP

Under the proposed legislation, it would be illegal for sporting bodies that bring in more than $50 million of revenue per year to stifle or stop religious expression in players' appearance, behaviour or dress. It comes months after Rugby Australia's settlement with Israel Folau, following his dismissal for homophobic statements.

To restrict such expression a sport would have to prove it did so to "avoid unjustifiable financial hardship on the business". But the submission from the sporting bodies argues the draft "provides no guidance [or definition] as to the level of financial hardship that might be 'unjustifiable'".