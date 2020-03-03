Why round five could be pivotal date for Josh Morris' future

The round-five clash between the Sharks and Roosters at Kogarah is looming as the pivotal date in the career destination of Josh Morris.
Cronulla are desperate to keep the veteran centre but, given salary cap pressures and the fact he doesn’t want to be there, it appears unlikely he will fulfil the entirety of his 2020 contract. However, a heavy injury toll on the club’s outside-back stocks means they will be in no rush to deliver the former NSW centre to the Roosters, where he wants to relink with twin brother Brett.
Sharks flyer Bronson Xerri is scheduled to undergo a test on his reconstructed shoulder on Friday, the results likely to give a strong indication whether he is fit to take on South Sydney in round one.
Fellow backs Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan aren’t expected to be available for the opening month of the season, the latter revealing he is undergoing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy in a bid to overcome the leg injuries that have hampered his career.
It is why the Sharks-Roosters clash on April 11 may well be Morris’ last as a Shark. While Cronulla officials continue to publicly hold the line that Morris is staying put, the premiers are confident they will eventually get their man.
“He’s an important part of our team, he’s an important part of our roster,” Cronulla chairman Dino Mezzatesta said. “We’re also in the business of winning a competition and it’s important you’ve got your best people and your best team to do that.
“Where we sit here today, Josh is an integral part of our squad. Josh is an absolute professional and if you watch any of the highlights of our [Sunday trial win against Manly] he demonstrates that. So whatever the corridor noise is, he can put that behind him and he just goes out there and does his job and does it very well.
“I can’t speak on his behalf, whatever else is going on in the background if he is thinking otherwise, but he knows he has the full support of this club and that this club wants him.”
The Sharks are still dealing with the salary cap strain that comes with being saddled with a $353,500 penalty this year. Releasing Morris would ensure they are cap compliant, although that’s unlikely to happen while so many troops are sidelined.
“We’re still working in the background to make sure we’re compliant, like every other club would do,” Mezzatesta said. “We have many other options available to us as well. Our aim right now is to ensure we have the best possible squad to field, that’s what our intention is.
“If that’s to change between now and the next few weeks, then so be it, it changes. Where we sit here today, we have Josh in our team. He’s a professional and he’s very much a part of our squad.”
The Sharks named Morris as one of their 29 contracted players, as is required by March 1. They will need to lock in a 30-man squad later in the season and releasing Morris will help them get under the limit, while the Roosters may sweeten the deal with a transfer fee.
“You can’t let one go and have no one, you can’t have a gap,” Mezzatesta said. “Like everyone else, we’ve still got to have 30 players. If we are to lose one, it could be anyone, we still have to replace that position and that number.
“Right now where we sit, we’re comfortable with where things are at the moment. If things change, they change. They will only change because there’s a requirement to change or there is a desire to change, whether it’s an individual or necessity.
“We want to remain competitive, we want to make sure we look after our playing squad, we want to make sure we look after the members and the fans and put the best possible playing squad on the park for them that’s compliant.”
Adrian Proszenko is the Chief Rugby League Reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.