Titans' best way to combat $27.5m AFL leg-up for Suns is to win games

Football manager Mal Meninga would like more financial support from head office, but Titans chief executive Dennis Watt says the best way Gold Coast rugby league can combat the threat of AFL and its $27.5 million leg-up for the Suns is to win games.

That the Suns have been heavily bankrolled by the AFL since their inception in 2009 is no secret, but Watt was surprised to learn on Tuesday they had received a record $27.5 million in 2019.

The best way for the Titans to combat the AFL's $27.5m leg-up to the Suns is simple - win games.

Despite being perennial failures, the Suns have received north of $250 million from the governing body since their establishment.

The Titans receive just under $13 million annually from the NRL as part of the arrangement for all clubs under the broadcast deal.