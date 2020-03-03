NRL close to making call on Scott's future

The NRL is likely to make a call on the immediate playing future of Curtis Scott on Wednesday.

Scott faces seven police charges after a drunken night out during the Australia Day weekend, although the alleged offences aren’t serious enough for him to be automatically suspended under the game’s ‘no fault’ stand-down rule.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has the final say on whether Scott is allowed to play before the court case is finalised and will hand down his decision after seeing all relevant footage of the incident.

“We will have to wait until the powers that be make a decision,” said Scott’s lawyer, Sam Macedone. “I’ve had a meeting with Todd Greenberg and we’ve discussed the matter. I’ve given him my views and he’s obviously got his views.