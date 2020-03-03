'I don't disregard anything': Fittler not ruling out club return

Brad Fittler refuses to rule out a return to coaching in the NRL, but has set his immediate sights on securing a new deal with the Blues beyond this year.
The NSW coach is entering the final year of his contract but has already made it known to state officials he is keen to pursue more success in the Origin arena.
The 48-year-old signed on with a two-year deal in 2018 and, by winning the Origin series in his first season as Blues coach, earned the option to take up a third year.
Fittler will this year be pursuing a third straight series triumph, something last achieved by his friend and mentor Phil Gould in 1992-94. Gould also won series in 2003 and 2004 before Ricky Stuart took the helm for the Blues' successful 2005 campaign.
"I'd love to do it again,'' said Fittler, who helped launch the Canterbury Cup and Ron Massey Cup competitions at the NSW Rugby League Sydney Olympic Park HQ on Tuesday.
"Having that security in clubland gives you that clout with players, but you can't afford to lose the power struggle there because weak players will use it against you.
"But this role is different, you're getting the best and you're getting really motivated people. I'm happy to be judged each year and that pressure keeps you on your toes.''
Fittlerquipped that given the current coaching climate, ''you normally go a year early rather than a year late''. He said he would ''absolutely'' contemplate coaching an NRL club again - just as he did more than a decade ago with the Roosters.
"At the moment I don't have to think about it because I've got a job this year," Fittler said. "I love what I do and I love what I'm doing with Channel Nine. But I don't disregard anything.''
Fittler also supported Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga's call to hold a referendum on changing the national anthem.
The sound of a didgeridoo, if you could incorporate that into the anthem, it would be incredible.Brad Fittler
Fittler had given no thought to Advance Australia Fair being dumped before Origin games, a debate which arose after the anthem was axed before the All Stars game.
"But it would be nice if we could have a big referendum on the anthem,'' said Fittler. "When you sit back and have a good think about it, the anthem could do with a change.
"The sound of a didgeridoo, if you could incorporate that into the anthem, it would be incredible. But that's a decision for people higher up to make.''
One tough decision already looming for Fittler will be who wears the No. 7, with Mitchell Moses creating quite the buzz already in the pre-season, including Saturday's trial against Penrith and Blues incumbent halfback Nathan Cleary.
Fittler said it was up to Cleary and Moses to lead the way for their clubs if they struggled and faced adversity early.
"A good halfback will get you through those stages with a tactical kicking game and their demeanour,'' Fittler said. "They're both young. I know Mitchell has been around a while but it feels like there were a couple of wasted years there.
"The competition is healthy. There are some really good halfbacks. There was a time there when we didn't have many to choose from. It's a tough job, the No. 7. If you're not winning, it's on your head most of the time. It's why you get the big bucks.''
NSW Rugby League boss Dave Trodden said: "The prospects of him extending his contract are pretty good. He has the capacity to make people follow him, and it's one of those things you can't learn it or teach it, and you either have it or you don't, and Freddy has it.''
Christian covers rugby league for The Sydney Morning Herald.