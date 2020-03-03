Mott hits out with weather gods poised to rain on Australia's parade

Australian coach Matthew Mott says T20 World Cup organisers should have scheduled a reserve day to cover the possibility of rain washing out Thursday’s semi-finals in Sydney as the home nation confronts the stark reality that the weather gods could yet cruel their tournament.

As star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was officially ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a hamstring injury suffered in Monday's win over New Zealand, Australia now run the risk of missing Sunday’s final in Melbourne due to reasons outside their control.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting an 80 per cent chance of rain on Thursday, with 15 to 30 millimetres of rain predicted to fall during Australia’s sudden-death match against either England or South Africa.

While there is a back-up date for the final on March 8 in the event of rain, there are no second chances if both sides cannot get through 10 overs each on Thursday.