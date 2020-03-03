Keep the Russians out of Tokyo: US doping boss
The world must stand up Russia and uphold the doping ban to keep them out of the Tokyo Olympics, American anti-doping boss Travis Tygart says.
Tygart said the world needed to make sure there was no repeat of the farcical scenes of the Rio Olympics when 'banned' Russians participated en masse under the white Olympic flag, with suspect athletes free to compete.
He said it would be foolish to think anything had changed with the Russians since the doping scandal broke four years ago, with the same manipulation of evidence still occurring and the same key people in charge.
In the second part of an extensive interview with The Age and Sydney Morning Herald while in Australia to meet with new federal sports minister Richard Colbeck and ASADA officials, Tygart said the Court of Arbitration for Sport must act to stop Russian procrastination.
"The crazy part is the behaviour has not changed, they want to paint a picture of it being different but they continue to manipulate evidence. The powers-that-be have not changed, the behaviour of manipulating evidence has not changed either and we would be fools to think otherwise," Tygart said.
"We all want to win and win the right way. So I think the focus is to ensure the Russia case is resolved and clean athletes are the ones to show up.
"We don’t want a repeat of the scenes in Rio when the Russians were there."
WADA finally handed down a four-year ban on Russia in December last year for systemic doping, but an appeal against that ban will not be heard until the end of April.
There is a strong push for the appeal, which will not be heard in public, to be adjourned again and athletes allowed to compete in Tokyo while waiting for the appeal to be heard.
"It would be a shame and a serious blot to the system if it is not resolved before Tokyo and they put clean athletes through that again," Tygart said.
"We have been dealing with this since December 2014 and it is still ongoing. They have no intention of having it dealt with.
"The Russian case is no different to what happened with Sun Yang and the World Championships when Sun was allowed to compete. You had athletes like Mack Horton who had to be the ones to say 'this is unacceptable, we are not going to stand for this'.”
Tygart said it was scandalous that WADA had confirmed that 1913 athletes from 10 high-risk sports had not been drug tested in the lead-up to the Rio Games.
In reaction, the IOC set up the Pre-Games Task Force on drug testing, but Tygart said its remit was too narrow and it lacked funding.
"We have been burned once in Rio, and probably many times before that, so we are entitled to be sceptical when they say it will be a clean Games," Tygart said.
Last week, the BBC Panorama program reported transcripts of interviews between four-time Olympic gold medallist distance runner Mo Farah and USADA during the investigation into coach Alberto Salazar and the Nike Oregon Project.
Farah repeatedly denied being injected multiple times with a supplement before the London marathon, only to surprisingly rush back into the interview room moments after the interview concluded to change his statement and admit the injections.
"We ultimately were satisfied with where his testimony came to, it was not directly relevant to our case (against Salazar)," Tygart said of Farah's remarkable evidence and correction.
"He and (officials) from UK Athletics sat down and voluntarily interviewed for us, and we eventually were satisfied with what was to the extent that it was relevant to us."
