Keep the Russians out of Tokyo: US doping boss

The world must stand up Russia and uphold the doping ban to keep them out of the Tokyo Olympics, American anti-doping boss Travis Tygart says.

Tygart said the world needed to make sure there was no repeat of the farcical scenes of the Rio Olympics when 'banned' Russians participated en masse under the white Olympic flag, with suspect athletes free to compete.

He said it would be foolish to think anything had changed with the Russians since the doping scandal broke four years ago, with the same manipulation of evidence still occurring and the same key people in charge.

US Anti-Doping Agency chief executive officer Travis Tygart. Credit:AP

In the second part of an extensive interview with The Age and Sydney Morning Herald while in Australia to meet with new federal sports minister Richard Colbeck and ASADA officials, Tygart said the Court of Arbitration for Sport must act to stop Russian procrastination.