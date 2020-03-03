Treloar out of round one with hamstring strain

Collingwood have effectively ruled Adam Treloar out of their season-opener against the Western Bulldogs after scans confirmed the star midfielder strained his hamstring in Sunday's pre-season match against Richmond.

However the Pies are breathing a relative sigh of relief, with Treloar cleared of damage to the region of his hamstring which required surgery in 2018, an injury which wiped him out for the last two months of that year's home and away season.

Adam Treloar will be sidelined for Collingwood's season-opening meeting with the Western Bulldogs. Credit:AAP

Speaking on Monday, Treloar had said he remained hopeful he could take on the Dogs at the MCG on March 20 despite pulling up lame after making a lead late in the Pies' win over the Tigers in Wangaratta.

But the Pies issued a release on Tuesday confirming Treloar would work through a three-week rehabilitation period, meaning he was unlikely to take on Luke Beveridge's side in round one.