Treloar out of round one with hamstring strain

Collingwood have effectively ruled Adam Treloar out of their season-opener against the Western Bulldogs after scans confirmed the star midfielder strained his hamstring in Sunday's pre-season match against Richmond.
However the Pies are breathing a relative sigh of relief, with Treloar cleared of damage to the region of his hamstring which required surgery in 2018, an injury which wiped him out for the last two months of that year's home and away season.
Speaking on Monday, Treloar had said he remained hopeful he could take on the Dogs at the MCG on March 20 despite pulling up lame after making a lead late in the Pies' win over the Tigers in Wangaratta.
But the Pies issued a release on Tuesday confirming Treloar would work through a three-week rehabilitation period, meaning he was unlikely to take on Luke Beveridge's side in round one.
“Adam will work through the regulation 21-day rehab period and then we will re-assess,” said Collingwood football department chief Geoff Walsh on the club's website.
“The strain is mild or low level and the previous major surgery is intact. Adam was confident that the nick was minor and so it is.”
Treloar had been among the Pies' best against the Tigers, amassing 34 disposals. No player racked up more of the footy in the AFL last year than the former Greater Western Sydney onballer, who finished the 2019 season with 789 disposals in a year in which he finished fourth in the Collingwood best and fairest and polled 18 Brownlow Medal votes.
The Pies' list is in reasonable shape heading into the season with the bulk of their squad available. Dayne Beams – an indefinite absentee with mental health issues – remains sidelined, however Jeremy Howe, Scott Pendlebury, Darcy Moore, Steele Sidebottom and Brodie Grundy should all be available to take on St Kilda in Morwell on Sunday after missing the Richmond match because of their involvement in the bushfire relief state of origin match.
Off-season recruit Darcy Cameron is pushing for a place in Nathan Buckley's line-up for round one after impressing against the Tigers.
"Darcy showed today what we recruited him for. He's a very strong aerial player, took some plucks inside forward 50 and kicked a couple of goals as well as getting around the ground. His ruckwork has probably been better than even we'd hoped for," Buckley said after Sunday's match.
Daniel is an Age sports reporter