Betts back but McKay set to miss round one

Eddie Betts will be one of several inclusions for Carlton’s final dress rehearsal before they set themselves to take on reigning premiers Richmond in the season opener.

But the Blues’ new-look forward line that will feature both Betts and Gold Coast recruit Jack Martin will be lacking significant firepower, with the expected absence of Harry McKay.

Sources have told The Age that McKay won’t be risked against the Tigers, given his interrupted pre-season with a groin injury.

Fellow gun big man Charlie Curnow – who walked laps at training on Tuesday - is still months away from a return.

Curnow is recovering from a second patella injury, with the latest setback happening after screws were inserted in his knee after the initial incident when he was playing social basketball.