Carlton paying 105 per cent of salary cap

Carlton are spending 105 per cent of the salary cap in 2020, using the AFL’s ‘‘banking’’ system to maximise player payments and leave themselves room to recruit seasoned players for next year and beyond.

The Blues have taken advantage of the rule that allows clubs to spend over the salary cap by up to five per cent, if they have underspent on players in the two previous seasons and have room to trade in more players this October.

The Blues have some contracts front-ended — with heavy payments upfront — that will give them space for another aggressive post-season, despite spending 105 per cent of the limit, as the AFL rules allow via ‘‘banking’’ from 2018 and 2019 when they spent below the salary cap.

New Blue Jack Martin (left) is on a heavily front-ended contract. Credit:AAP

Gold Coast recruit Jack Martin, who is contracted on close to $1 million this year and nearly $2 million over the first two seasons, is on a heavily front-ended deal (a total of about $3.1 million plus incentives over five years) that was designed to fend off the likes of Melbourne in the pre-season draft. The Martin deal, clearly, has been enabled by Carlton’s additional five per cent.