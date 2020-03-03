Developer-funded 'community group' influenced planning system

Planning Panels Victoria – which is supposed to provide independent advice to the minister – staged an inquiry into the rezoning in 2017. In its report to Planning Minister Richard Wynne in 2018, the panel of experts appear to have been swayed in part by the representations from the Save Cranbourne West Residents Action Group (SCWRAG). Loading IBAC has established that the "community group" had in fact been set up and paid for by Leighton Properties. In its January 2018 report on the Cranbourne West land, the panel advised Mr Wynne that, if the land were to remain industrial, it would “give rise to adverse amenity impacts to nearby residents”. The campaign by SCWRAG was also crucial to Casey Council’s support for the rezoning. The council initiated the rezoning and also argued for it before the panel. Leighton Properties and Mr Woodman, along with his associate, lawyer and planner Megan Schutz, were largely in control of the group.

IBAC heard on Tuesday from the community group's president Ray Walker, who explained the extent of the control of the group by the developer and their consultants. Mr Walker was directly paid $60,000 by the developer, IBAC has heard, and the group received a total of $193,000 from Leighton and Mr Woodman’s companies over a number of years. Mr Walker said during public hearings on Tuesday that the group did not brief or pay for the barrister who represented his group’s case at the planning panel hearing In 2017. He said he did not know who had briefed the barrister, Emily Porter. It is not clear whether Ms Porter knew that those briefing her on behalf of the group were also property developers. Lawyer and John Woodman associate Megan Schutz. Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui In its report backing the rezoning, the panel noted that some residents and agencies had opposed the rezoning because they wanted jobs in the area. However, the panel dismissed those submissions because they were not supported by “expert evidence”, unlike SCWRAG’s submissions. Ms Porter was approached by The Age on Tuesday, but declined to answer questions sent to her about who she was in fact acting for, saying her ethical obligations left her “unable to comment on any of the matters you have raised, noting that they are the subject of a current IBAC inquiry”.

During the panel hearing Ms Porter said SCWRAG had 1042 members, a claim seemingly accepted by the expert panel and cited in its report. But at Tuesday’s IBAC hearings, Mr Walker said while the group had between 500 and 600 members, many were inactive. Mr Walker told IBAC on Tuesday that he was short of work and his wife had cancer at the time he was offered “consultancy” work for Leighton and Mr Woodman’s lawyer, Ms Schutz. Ray Walker being protected from the cameras by a woman at IBAC hearings on Tuesday. Credit:Jason South Mr Walker told IBAC he had been approached by Ms Schutz with the idea of setting up a residents' group. Asked who suggested the name for the group and who set up the website, Mr Walker said: “Megan Schutz would have done that.” He also said she paid for any expenses the group incurred. Ms Schutz on Monday confirmed that she had organised Ms Porter to represent Save Cranbourne West Residents Action Group. “Emily Porter’s fees were paid for by Leighton Holdings,” she told IBAC. Ms Schutz was directly employed by Leighton Properties during the 2017 panel hearing.

She said she had taken Ms Porter on a site tour of the Cranbourne West land, and given her material on the proposed rezoning, and then introduced her to the community group she was to represent. Asked about payments to Ms Porter for her appearance as the barrister for SCWRAG Ms Schutz said she would have been paid close to $30,000. It is not uncommon for lawyers' fees to be paid by third parties. Loading “Three-and-a-half [thousand] or $4000 a day," were her fees, Ms Schutz said. Asked how many days Ms Porter had appeared as the group’s barrister, she said: “It was more than a week. I think it was five to seven days, something like that.” A spokeswoman for the Department of Land, Water and Planning said that Planning Panels Victoria was "independent and assess each case on its merits and make recommendations based on the facts before them". They said that panel hearings dealt with hundreds of matters where there were lawyers briefed to represent clients, and that panel members were entitled to rely on the advice provided by those lawyers.