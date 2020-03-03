NSW considers new laws to overturn 'unjust' child abuse settlements

NSW will consider new laws to allow courts to overturn "unfair or unjust" settlements between child abuse survivors and institutions, paving the way for more litigation.
Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the government would seek feedback on the proposal, including which forms of abuse should be covered and which types of settlements.
As well as the key question of whether the courts should be able to set aside settlement agreements in relation to past child abuse claims, consideration will be given as to what test the courts should follow to determine if a settlement agreement was unfair or unjust.
The proposed reforms follow a bill introduced to NSW Parliament last week to make it easier for an accused's prior convictions or interest in children to be heard in child sexual abuse trials.
NSW became the first state to introduce the legislation to lower the threshold for allowing evidence of past behaviour that is relevant to the current trial, known as tendency and coincidence evidence, during court proceedings involving a child sexual offence.
Mr Speakman said it was critical that there was a fair and just legal system for survivors and a discussion paper would be released, seeking feedback.
"The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse revealed harrowing stories of survivors forced into unfair financial agreements," he said.
"We’ve taken significant steps to overhaul the legal frameworks that allowed these deals to
flourish – removing limitation periods for child abuse claims, joining the National Redress
Scheme and breaking down barriers preventing survivors from suing institutions.
"But now we want to know your views on whether courts should have the power to reopen
previously closed agreements between institutions and survivors of child abuse."
Following recommendations from the royal commission, NSW introduced reforms in 2016 and 2018 to make it easier for survivors of child sexual abuse to sue institutions.
Two of these reforms removed limitation periods for child abuse cases and introduced a
requirement that institutions nominate a proper defendant for court proceedings.
But the discussion paper on the the forms says some survivors may have signed a settlement agreement with the responsible institution before the 2016 and 2018 reforms.
"Sometimes agreements were made for very low amounts as survivors may have thought that their claim would not be successful in court because of legal defences that are now no longer available," it says.
"This might include situations where the survivor would not have been able to sue ... because the limitation period had expired, or because the institution was an unincorporated association with no 'legal personality' (meaning there was no 'proper defendant' to sue).
"Some of those settlements might now be considered unfair."
Mr Speakman said submissions on the discussion paper would be accepted until April 15.
“While these reforms would go beyond the findings of the royal commission, we know how important this issue is to impacted survivors,” he said.
“Ensuring greater access to justice for survivors is at the heart of our response to the royal commission. We can’t undo the horrors of the past, but we can continue to build a fairer and more just legal system for survivors.”
