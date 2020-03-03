Supermarkets stockpile, toilet paper production runs 24 hours

Australia's largest toilet paper manufacturer is moving into 24-hour production as major supermarket chains ramp up supplies of long-life pantry items over growing fears of a coronavirus-induced supply shortage.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a rare call to the chief executives of Woolworths and Coles on Tuesday, after community anxiety fuelled reports of panic-buying across the country.

Coles and Woolworths said they had briefed both federal and state governments and had begun stockpiling toilet paper, tissues and Panadol and long-life pantry products. Neither supermarket currently has plans to implement buying restrictions for in-demand products.

Empty shelves at Port Melbourne Coles once contained toilet paper. Credit:Franziska Glage

Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures Kleenex toilet paper in Australia, said it had production lines running 24 hours a day at its South Australian factory to address the increased, short-term demand.