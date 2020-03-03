Supermarkets stockpile, toilet paper production runs 24 hours
Australia's largest toilet paper manufacturer is moving into 24-hour production as major supermarket chains ramp up supplies of long-life pantry items over growing fears of a coronavirus-induced supply shortage.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a rare call to the chief executives of Woolworths and Coles on Tuesday, after community anxiety fuelled reports of panic-buying across the country.
Coles and Woolworths said they had briefed both federal and state governments and had begun stockpiling toilet paper, tissues and Panadol and long-life pantry products. Neither supermarket currently has plans to implement buying restrictions for in-demand products.
Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures Kleenex toilet paper in Australia, said it had production lines running 24 hours a day at its South Australian factory to address the increased, short-term demand.
Attorney-General Christian Porter has begun activating laws under the Biosecurity Act that could see families forced to self-isolate if there is sustained person-to-person transmission of the flu-like disease in Australia. There are now at least 35 confirmed cases locally, compared to than 90,000 world-wide.
A Kimberly-Clark spokeswoman said it was working closely with supermarkets to replenish shelves faster.
Mr Morrison said the escalation would "come as a great relief to everybody".
"That is the economy in motion, that is private companies assessing their own risk plans and responding to them," he said.
A Woolworths spokesman said the company had briefed the Prime Minister on efforts to respond "to higher than usual demand" for long-life pantry items and household staples.
Mr Morrison said he was working with the competition regulator to authorise co-operation between Australia’s two largest supermarkets on essential items as supermarket shelves in Sydney and Melbourne empty of toilet paper, canned food and rice.
The peak body for Australian retailers also warned against panic buying with Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman saying he was having “high-level” conversations with the supermarkets and stock levels were solid across the board.
“We urge Australian consumers to go about their business as per usual at present,” Mr Zimmerman said.
“We’re comfortable there’s no risk to the availability of food or household essentials; with major retailers maintaining high inventories, if a brand you wish to purchase isn’t available today, it’ll probably be back on the shelf tomorrow,” he said.
While retailers are currently confident any product shortages would be short-term, if delays continue to stretch out for another month, some supermarket heads are concerned products requiring specific packaging from China could be affected.
Ritchies Supa IGA chief executive Fred Harrison said suppliers had told him some packaging, such as biscuit trays were “starting to get a little bit short”.
"I don't think we want another week or two of this. If there's no production or packaging in from China by the end of March, it'd be getting serious," he said.
Eryk Bagshaw is an economics correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, based at Parliament House in Canberra
Dominic Powell writes about the retail industry for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.