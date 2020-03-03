Pharmacist push to do more GP-like tasks amid coronavirus outbreak

Pharmacists have seized on the coronavirus outbreak to ramp up their campaign to take on more GP-like tasks, arguing they should be allowed to hand out common medicines without a prescription to ease the burden on doctors.

"The last thing you want to do in a pandemic is create a cluster where sick people congregate with people with the virus," Pharmacy Guild vice president Trent Twomey told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

"Frankly, state and federal governments can't afford not to utilise the pharmacy workforce."

Pharmacists want to be able to hand out common medicines without a prescription. Credit:Louie Douvis

The guild, which represents the nation's 5700 pharmacy owners, wants the rules changed so pharmacists can dispense medicines like the contraceptive pill, preventative asthma inhalers, blood pressure tablets and antibiotics for urinary tract infections without the need for a GP visit.