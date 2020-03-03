New rules to stop underpayment in effect, but payroll staff unprepared

New rules requiring businesses to tell tens of thousands of Australian workers the maximum number of hours they can work without being underpaid have come into effect, but data shows many payroll administrators aren't ready for the changes.

A survey by the Australian Payroll Association of its members this week found more than 60 per cent were either not ready or unsure about the timesheet changes, which were decided by the Fair Work Commission and started on Sunday.

Woolworths has reported the largest case of wage underpayment related to salaried employees. Credit:Patrick Scala

Salaried employees have been the victim of some of the country's largest and highest profile wage underpayment scandals. Woolworths disclosed in February it had underpaid thousands of its salaried workers a total of more than $315 million, with years of payroll data still to be examined.

Companies are allowed to pay employees an annualised salary under pay and condition laws, but the arrangement has to give the employee a better deal than the sum of the hourly pay and any loadings or penalty rates to which they would be entitled on an hourly basis.