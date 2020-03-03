The latest illustrations from artist Matt Golding

Gallery of illustrations by artist Matt Golding.

Shake on it.

Next to godliness.

Cough culture.

Stilted.

Extra baggage.

Venice goes viral.

Crooked deals at Casey Council.

Career opportunities.

False alarm.

Marketing.

Hip to the virus.

Little earner.

Healthy habits.

Mask your mask.

Meanwhile, in North Sydney.

Arguing like children ...

Avoiding contact.

Prevention measures.

RIP SURPLUS.

Sign of the times.

European unity.

Meat-free 'meat' pie.

Election targets.

Rubbish bins.

Weinstein contained.

Sitting Ducks.

The Plan.

Domestic violence.

Counting bees.

Swimming names.