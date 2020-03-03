The Perth suburb where the property downturn has hit hardest
Over the past decade thousands of young families have flocked to Byford, drawn to the suburban outpost by cheap land on big blocks in new estates slapped on old hobby farms.
But the promise of an idyllic life has turned to a financial nightmare for one in 20 homeowners as house prices continue to erode from the highs of 2014 and lock up any chance of refinancing.
For the past few quarters, Byford has consistently appeared in Australia's top 10 worst postcodes for mortgage arrears – the technical term for late mortgage payments.
In the December 2019 quarter, it topped the list.
The December mortgage performance index from ratings agency Standard & Poor’s found seven of Australia's worst postcodes for mortgage arrears were in WA, and six of those in Perth's metro area.
Byford, a suburb which recorded nearly 4000 families in the 2016 Census, had 5.86 per cent of loans in arrears. The south-eastern suburb of Maddington came in fourth with 4.96 per cent of loans, and Cloverdale and Clarkson sat at fifth and sixth respectively.
A recent Corelogic report found Perth house prices had dropped 4 per cent in the past year, driven largely by outer metro areas.
WA property expert Gavin Hegney said tanking house prices weren't the only reason Byford and other outer suburban areas in Perth were struggling, but it hurt homeowners' ability to pull themselves out of the debt hole.
Mr Hegney said Perth had a "divergent" market which had run the property downturn gauntlet in different ways.
He said homes above $1 million bottomed out 18 months ago and interest was returning to the mid-range of between $450,000 and $1 million.
Mr Hegney said homes below $450,000 would be the last to recover and it was in this range that families were struggling the hardest, unable to refinance and take advantage of lower rates.
"Lots of people in this area are in negative equity, they can't refinance so they might be stuck on rates of 4 to 5 per cent," he said.
"If they could refinance they could be on 4 or 3 per cent, but they can't so it is a double whammy."
Mr Hegny said the lower-range market needed to see house values rise 5 per cent to pull marginal households out of negative equity, but that would only come with population growth.
He said WA should technically be an attractive destination for migration thanks to wages sitting around the same level of Melbourne and Sydney.
"Whilst we have wages commensurate with Sydney and Melbourne we have real estate prices half the price, that is attractive to someone looking to position themselves in Australia," Mr Hegny said.
"We're only an awareness campaign away from a big increase in migration."
S&P Global Ratings analyst Erin Kitson said WA felt the mining downturn harder than the rest of the country because its economy was more reliant on it.
"The local economy is more tied to the performance of a few key industries as opposed to Sydney or Melbourne with more diversified economies, so a downturn there may not be as magnified or pronounced," she said.
"From a debt serviceability perspective in WA, the mining contraction caused fewer jobs in a well-paid sector and forced those people to move into lower paid, less lucrative areas, that has added to that mortgage arrears pressure."
Hamish Hastie is WAtoday's business reporter.