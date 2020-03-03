Perth schoolboy pleads guilty to Stirling Train Station attack

One of the schoolboys charged with aggravated robbery and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm over an attack on a young man at Stirling Train Station has pleaded guilty in Perth Children's Court on Tuesday.
Police allege a group of five Churchlands Senior High School students assaulted and robbed 20-year-old Matthew Henson at the station on February 13. He sustained severe injuries and was placed in intensive care following the attack.
Mr Henson remains in a serious but stable condition in Royal Perth Hospital.
The accused boys are aged 14 to 16.
Nine News Perth's Darius Winterfield said the boy's mother was in court to sign surety and he was not remanded in custody.
Mr Winterfield said the judge told the boy he had stolen with violence shoes and a black shoulder bag.
The other accused boys had their cases adjorned.
Churchlands Senior High School principal Neil Hunt told of his “absolute disappointment” following the incident.
In a letter to the school community following the incident he said the five boys allegedly involved had each been suspended from Churchlands for the maximum penalty of 10 days.
“I also want you all to know that the school’s executive take violent behaviour very seriously and have already applied our own sanctions to all students allegedly involved in the incident,” the letter read.
“The maximum period of suspension permitted, 10 days, has been applied to each student.
“The suspension also means that parents and students can be assured that none of those allegedly involved in Thursday’s incident will be at school over the next two weeks.”
On Tuesday Education Department Deputy Director General Stephen Baxter said they would not discuss specific arrangements for individual students.
"However, a range of options is being considered by the school regarding the future of their education," he said.
