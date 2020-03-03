Overseas school trips banned by WA government to limit coronavirus exposure

West Australian school students and staff are banned from taking school-planned overseas trips, Education Minister Sue Ellery has announced.
Ms Ellery said the move was designed to reduce the potential exposure of students to the novel coronavirus and applied to all countries except the USA, New Zealand and Canada.
The ban would apply to school camps, trips for professional development of staff and courses students might have attended overseas. Both public and private schools were subject to the ban.
"Children are great transmitters, so it's about putting in place plans to ensure we try and minimise that sort of transmission," Ms Ellery said.
It comes after public servants were banned from overseas travel except to the three allowed countries.
Ms Ellery said the Education Department’s director general was working with Catholic and independent schools leaders so there was a single coronavirus plan which would apply to all schools in WA.
The overarching action plan will be completed by end of Wednesday.
There will also be an increased focus in all schools of responsible hygiene, with a push to encourage students and staff to wash their hands frequently.
The plan includes preparation for education support for children in case the chief health officer closes a school due to an outbreak.
This could include access to online education for children who must be kept at home. Education leaders were still mulling what to do about large-scale school events.
“I’ve considered the difficulties in care arrangements for students in an emerging health crisis,” Ms Ellery said.
Premier Mark McGowan said he met with the heads of all major government agencies and Cabinet was briefed by the chief health officer and head of the Health Department.
“We need to be prepared, but we need to remain calm and take a common-sense approach," he said.
So far there have been 600 people tested for the virus in WA, with two testing positive.
Planned upgrades to some hospital emergency departments will be put on hold to ensure no disruptions to their operations. There was the potential that elective surgeries would be postponed if need be, and the government was investigating the capacity of private hospitals to help.
Plans for public transport, schools, and major events are also being considered, should community spread of the virus occur.
“Many of these plans will only be needed if we get to a trigger point," Mr McGowan said.
Mr McGowan said washing hands as regularly as possible, using tissues or hankies if sneezing or coughing, and getting a flu vaccination once available were important steps the community should take.
Daile Cross manages the WAtoday newsroom.