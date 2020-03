Two men are due to face court after they were allegedly caught driving in Perth's east with 35kg of illegal drugs.

Police say they found about 25kg of methamphetamine and 10kg of ecstasy inside one of three camper trailers towed behind a truck when it was stopped in The Lakes last month.

The occupants, aged 34 and 37, have been charged with offences including drug trafficking and are scheduled to face Midland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

AAP