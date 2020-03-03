Claremont killer trial LIVE: No DNA found on any clothing taken from Ciara's body

Scientist asked why Pathwest couldn't find Ciara's DNA on her own clothes

Ms Barbagallo has resumed asking Mr Egan about the fingernail exhibits.

Mr Egan says a number of the exhibits returned small "peaks", but none were notable enough to be considered a contamination.

The prosecution is going through each fingernail's movements and examinations in order to isolate AJM40 and AJM42, hoping to prove it was likely an unknown male profile could appear during further testing that was not due to contamination by anyone involved in handling the exhibit.

A combination of the two exhibits meant Mr Edwards' DNA profile was eventually discovered, and the defence has attempted to argue cross-contamination with the Karrakatta rape exhibits.

Ms Barbagallo has asked for Mr Egan to explain why Pathwest could not find Ciara's DNA on any of the clothes or intimate swabs when her profile had been discovered by other labs later on.

"I can't say why but maybe one of the reasons is that ... in or around the fingernail provides some protection for the DNA that may be present there, and that may be why we're getting DNA matching the deceased in those areas ... as opposed to finding DNA on clothing that was more exposed," he said.

"UV light, moisture, time - all promote the bacterial activity on or around the samples that have been collected. Those things... destroy or break down the DNA strands which makes it harder to get DNA profiles if there is any biological material on those sites."

Court has broken for lunch

It will resume at 2.15pm with Mr Egan's evidence.

'Noise' or DNA? Scientist couldn't rule out male presence in single fingernail sample

Mr Egan has moved on to the examinations and movements of AJM42 prior to it going overseas, saying he identified a minor component that could indicate more than one person's DNA was present in the sample.

A photograph of AJM42 and AJM46 being received by a UK lab in 2008. AJM42 is crucial as it was later used to glean a DNA profile that allegedly matched that of Mr Edwards.

The court heard AJM42 was sampled in the Pathwest DNA laboratory on April 9, 1997, and it was later amplified a day later.

Scientists evaluated it and completed DNA typing in May 1997, and no DNA was found.

However, Mr Egan says a further sample was gleaned from the small extract, which was then tested again in 2001.

On this occasion, Mr Egan says he noted a "mixture".

Mr Egan says one major component was consistent with Ciara's reference DNA profile, but if it was removed, it appeared a minor component was also present.

"That's given the indication there's potentially more than one person present in that sample." he said.

Mr Egan says he could not come to any conclusion about whether the minor component was either "noise", or evidence of a man or a woman, but he could not exclude any option.

"We don't like to compare such small parts of DNA because it just isn't reliable information because it's so small," he said.

Justice Stephen Hall has asked Mr Egan to confirm when the container for AJM42 was opened, and he says it was only twice in total - once for when the initial samples were taken in April 1997, and ahead of its trip to New Zealand.

Ms Barbagallo is taking Mr Egan through each fingernail sample one by one, following their movements and examinations.

The other eight fingernails aside from AJM40 and AJM42 have not been used in the state's case to prove Mr Edwards' alleged connection to the three murders.

Pathwest tests failed to turn up solid DNA fingernail evidence before overseas trips

The evidence has turned to the fingernail exhibits.

Mr Egan has detailed how the original examinations were taken by Pathwest scientists, and how they were transported between laboratories.

Mr Egan says initial results from Pathwest testing did not reveal any unknown DNA profile on any of the fingernails before a number were sent to New Zealand for further examination.

He says the fingernail clippings sent to NZ (AJM41, AJM42, AJM46, AJM49) were taken out of their yellow top containers, and placed in sealed eppendorf tubes for transportation.

AJM40 was not taken to New Zealand, but was taken to the UK where it was tested by Forensic Science Service scientists.

It was only through eventually combining AJM40 and AJM42 that scientists were able to locate trace male DNA the prosecution argues matches with Mr Edwards.

Court has adjourned for morning tea

It will resume at 11.35am.

No DNA found on any clothing taken from Ciara's body

Ms Barbagallo is now taking Mr Egan through four pieces of clothing taken from Ciara that had been brought to the Pathwest lab on April 7 1997.

A skirt, underpants, a T-shirt and bra underwent a polilight examination by Pathwest scientist Laurie Webb, before being handed back to police two days later.

The items were eventually given to Pathwest again four years later for further testing, and Mr Egan says DNA analysis of the items took place on a number of occasions between 2002 and 2018.

Despite the amount of blood allegedly found on some of the items, Mr Egan says no DNA profiles were recovered over that period - including that of Ciara.

Ms Barbagallo has asked Mr Egan about the specific times some of the exhibits left the Pathwest laboratory, including when they were returned into police custody.

Ms Barbagallo: On no item of her clothing at any time ... were you able to detect her own DNA?

Mr Egan: No I was not.

The prosecution has previously claimed 11 critical fibres believed to tie Mr Edwards to Ciara's murder were found on her T-shirt.

Scientist reveals process behind crucial testing of Ciara's hair exhibits

Pathwest forensic scientist, Scott Egan

Pathwest forensic scientist, Scott Egan Credit:ABC Perth

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo has resumed taking Mr Egan through the DNA testing carried out on intimate swab exhibits taken from Ciara's post-mortem in April 1997.

Ms Barbagallo has turned the focus toward a sample known as RH17 taken from Ciara's body.

The "pristine" sample is significant as the prosecution has previously claimed two blue polyester fibres matching a Telstra work uniform had been sourced from Ciara's hair in later tests.

Mr Egan says he was involved in preparing a sample of Ciara's hair for testing as a Pathwest lab assistant.

During testing of RH17, Mr Egan said 12 hairs were selected, and the remainder of the hairs were kept in a yellow-top sterile container.

Out of the 12, one 1.8 centimetre piece of hair was selected for testing on March 1 2011.

Reading from the original case notes, Mr Egan says the hair was "a ribbon, twisted and irregular ... it's difficult to determine what that means and if there was a root there or not".

DNA was not detected in the sample.

Ms Barbagallo has asked about a further hair exhibit known as AJM54, which was a large mass of hair taken from Ciara.

Mr Egan says it had been kept in a plastic bag inside a brown paper bag, and his role was to mount the hairs on glass slides, measure them and then make some "general acroscopic comments".

Ms Barbagallo asked how the hair would have been stored, and Mr Egan says it would have been packaged up and put in dry storage fridge or a freezer.

"It would have been unusual to put a large clump of hair on the bench," he said.

Another hair exhibit, known as AJM54, tested negative for semen.

The prosecution has previously signalled it aims to use common fibre evidence found at each crime scene that links Mr Edwards to the murders of Ciara and Jane.

Mr Egan also confirms he was involved in logging Ciara's fingernail exhibits in the Pathwest system, but he hadn't been involved in testing them.

More

Day 55 of trial to commence at 10am

Welcome to WAtoday's live coverage of day 55 of the Claremont serial killer trial in the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Today, Pathwest forensic scientist Scott Egan, who was the reporting scientist for the Macro investigation, will continue to give evidence for a third day.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo is taking Mr Egan through the contamination events that occurred in the Pathwest lab in relation to the Macro exhibits.

Following Mr Egan's evidence, the state has two remaining DNA witnesses to call before the court takes an adjournment in mid-March to prepare for the start of its fibre evidence.

For a full catalogue of WAtoday's coverage of the trial, click here.

