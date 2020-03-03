Claremont killer trial LIVE: No DNA found on any clothing taken from Ciara's body

Ms Barbagallo has resumed asking Mr Egan about the fingernail exhibits.
Mr Egan says a number of the exhibits returned small "peaks", but none were notable enough to be considered a contamination.
The prosecution is going through each fingernail's movements and examinations in order to isolate AJM40 and AJM42, hoping to prove it was likely an unknown male profile could appear during further testing that was not due to contamination by anyone involved in handling the exhibit.
A combination of the two exhibits meant Mr Edwards' DNA profile was eventually discovered, and the defence has attempted to argue cross-contamination with the Karrakatta rape exhibits.
Ms Barbagallo has asked for Mr Egan to explain why Pathwest could not find Ciara's DNA on any of the clothes or intimate swabs when her profile had been discovered by other labs later on.
"I can't say why but maybe one of the reasons is that ... in or around the fingernail provides some protection for the DNA that may be present there, and that may be why we're getting DNA matching the deceased in those areas ... as opposed to finding DNA on clothing that was more exposed," he said.
"UV light, moisture, time - all promote the bacterial activity on or around the samples that have been collected. Those things... destroy or break down the DNA strands which makes it harder to get DNA profiles if there is any biological material on those sites."