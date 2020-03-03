Strikes loom at top-security jail with staff seeking better pay deal

Hundreds of officers at Victoria’s highest-security prison will decide whether to walk off the job, leaving prisoners in cells for extended periods as a pay dispute escalates.

About 600 prison staff will vote on the proposed industrial action in coming weeks, including strikes of up to 24 hours and bans on escorting prisoners to proceedings including court hearings.

Port Phillip Prison. Credit:Paul Jeffers

The transport bans have the potential to cause major delays in court appearances for prisoners.

The Port Phillip Prison staff won permission in the FairWork Commission to hold a ballot on industrial action as part of their fight for a 3 per cent annual pay rise.