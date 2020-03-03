Strikes loom at top-security jail with staff seeking better pay deal

Hundreds of officers at Victoria’s highest-security prison will decide whether to walk off the job, leaving prisoners in cells for extended periods as a pay dispute escalates.
About 600 prison staff will vote on the proposed industrial action in coming weeks, including strikes of up to 24 hours and bans on escorting prisoners to proceedings including court hearings.
The transport bans have the potential to cause major delays in court appearances for prisoners.
The Port Phillip Prison staff won permission in the FairWork Commission to hold a ballot on industrial action as part of their fight for a 3 per cent annual pay rise.
The Community and Public Sector Union's Victorian secretary Karen Batt said talks had deteriorated with prison operator G4S and she urged the state government to intervene. The union says G4S has offered a 2.5 per cent pay increase.
"G4S must improve their offer to employees and be genuine if this dispute is to be resolved," she said. "Talking for months and going round in circles isn’t being genuine."
But G4S correctional services director Craig Castle said the parties were negotiating in good faith.
"We believe our staff will continue to operate in a way that ensures the safety of the people in our care, their colleagues and the overall integrity of the facility," he said.
