Search for knifeman who allegedly sexually assaulted woman in her home

A hunt is underway for a man who allegedly held a woman at knifepoint before sexually assaulting her in her own home in Melbourne's inner west.

The woman, who lives in Footscray, heard a noise in her house about 6am on Friday and went to investigate.

Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad have released images of Takavaha Leveni as they investigate a sexual assault in Footscray last Friday. Credit:Victoria Police

She was then confronted by a man who was armed with a knife.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her before he ran off.