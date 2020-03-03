Nationals, Liberals take Vic election watchdog to court

The Victorian Nationals and Liberals are taking the state’s electoral commissioner to court in a bid to open a loophole in new donation laws, which have effectively blocked the Liberals from transferring cash to its Coalition partner.
The Victorian Nationals are almost $800,000 out of pocket after a suite of new Victorian donation laws had the unintentional effect of stopping a financial arrangement where the Liberals hand over election funding to the Nationals.
The Victorian Electoral Commission reimburses political parties for election costs at the end of each election cycle, paying out $1.75 for each first preference vote in 2018. This rate increased under the new donation laws, to $6.12 per first preference vote in the lower house, and $3.06 for each first preference vote in the upper house.
The Nationals are currently owed just under $360,000 from the VEC for the party’s upper-house entitlement from 2018, and another $440,000 in forward funding from 2019. But the Nationals can’t receive the money because it was deposited into the Liberal Party’s account, and the new laws cap donations at $4000 in an election term.
Coalition officials launched Supreme Court action against the VEC in late February asking for transfers from the Liberals to the Nationals not to be treated as political donations and for payments between the two parties to be exempt from the general cap on donations.
Nationals state director Matthew Harris declined to comment.
A source familiar with the proceedings inside the Nationals said they had been negotiating with the VEC for more than a year and had reached a stalemate.
“It’s taken a year to get to this point and we've given them every opportunity to re-interpret their reading of the act, and we're disappointed that we've had to do this," the source said.
The delay in accessing funds is yet to have a significant impact on the party, but will start to bite over the coming year as the party rolls out its campaign strategy for the 2022 Victorian state election.
A spokeswoman for the Victorian Electoral Commission said chief executive Warwick Gateley could not comment given the matter was before the courts.
The court action has brought a number of highly ranked Nationals including former Deputy Premier Peter Ryan and Victorian Nationals leader Peter Walsh to testify in support of the political party. To support its case, the party is relying on the Coalition Agreement signed in 2008 between then Victorian Nationals leader Peter Ryan, Liberal leader Ted Baillieu and Howard government minister David Kemp.
Under the agreement, the two Coalition partners operate joint tickets in the Legislative Council and split proceeds from the total result with one-third of the funds going to the Nationals and two-thirds going to the Liberals.
The upper house funding arrangement worked up until the 2018 state election, when the VEC indicated in the months afterwards that it couldn’t pay the one-third share to the Nationals, because Liberals occupied the bulk of first preference spots on the joint ticket.
As a result, the VEC paid the full amount to the Liberal Party.
The Liberals then proposed to give the Nationals its one-third share. But on February 20 last year, VEC officials told the Coalition partners they believed the arrangement would break the new provisions of the Electoral Act, because it went above the $4000 cap.
The Nationals occupy just one of the Coalition’s 11 upper house seats, but the two parties run on a joint ticket in the upper house. In the lower house, the Nationals make up six of the Coalition’s 27 lower house seats. The matter is yet to be set down for a hearing.
Samantha is the The Age's CBD columnist. She recently covered Victorian and NSW politics and business for News Corp, and previously worked for the Australian Financial Review.
David Estcourt works for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.