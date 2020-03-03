Nationals, Liberals take Vic election watchdog to court

The Victorian Nationals and Liberals are taking the state’s electoral commissioner to court in a bid to open a loophole in new donation laws, which have effectively blocked the Liberals from transferring cash to its Coalition partner.

The Victorian Nationals are almost $800,000 out of pocket after a suite of new Victorian donation laws had the unintentional effect of stopping a financial arrangement where the Liberals hand over election funding to the Nationals.

The Victorian Electoral Commission reimburses political parties for election costs at the end of each election cycle, paying out $1.75 for each first preference vote in 2018. This rate increased under the new donation laws, to $6.12 per first preference vote in the lower house, and $3.06 for each first preference vote in the upper house.

The Liberals and Nationals are fighting the Victorian Election Commission in court over funding Credit:Jesse Marlow

The Nationals are currently owed just under $360,000 from the VEC for the party’s upper-house entitlement from 2018, and another $440,000 in forward funding from 2019. But the Nationals can’t receive the money because it was deposited into the Liberal Party’s account, and the new laws cap donations at $4000 in an election term.