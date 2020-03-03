'I’m gonna die': Teen's Snapchat message before horrific crash

Every day of the 10 months he spent in hospital Ashley Gulliford looked at a single photo by his bed.
The picture was of his beloved mate Timothy Hocking, who was killed instantly when a carload of young friends drove through a roundabout and smashed into a tree at Tootgarook on the Mornington Peninsula last year.
The tragic crash rocked the small Mornington Peninsula community and left Mr Hocking dead, Mr Gulliford and Harry Moran fighting for their lives in hospital, and Xaiden Eddy scarred from the memory of pulling his unconscious friends from the wreckage. The four passengers were all 17 years old at the time.
The driver Brandon Phongthaihong pleaded guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday to culpable driving causing death, two counts of negligently causing serious injury, and conduct endangering life.
The court heard the 22-year-old likely had a blood alcohol reading of between 0.209 and 0.229 – more than four times the legal limit – when he was behind the wheel in the early hours of April 12.
The court was played a 30-second Snapchat video which showed the speedometer climbing to 151km/h as loud electronic music played in the background, hours before the crash.
A nervous Mr Hocking could be heard saying, "hey, hey, hey" as the car sped up.
Mr Hocking also sent Snapchat photo to his girlfriend, showing him sitting in the front passenger seat, with the caption: "I’m gonna die."
Mr Gulliford spent eight days on life support at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. He underwent brain surgery, which required him to wear a helmet for six months.
"This crash and the injuries I have will never leave me. Every day I have to look in the mirror and see my scars and damage to my face and I am reminded of the crash," he wrote in a victim impact statement read to the court.
He now has an acquired brain injury, has lost hearing in his right ear from a fractured ear drum and has almost completely lost vision in his right eye.
Nerve damage means he struggles to move the right side of his face and has "lost his ability to smile".
He learnt to walk again after months of physiotherapy, but will never be allowed to skate again due to his head injuries.
Mr Gulliford kept a picture of Mr Hocking beside him during his months in hospital.
"It motivated me for every needle and change of dressing, every scan and every time I had pain ... to keep me focused and inspire me," he said.
"I loved Tim like a brother and everyday I really miss him ... I miss my old life but most of all my best friend Tim Hocking."
Mr Hocking's mother remembered her son as a beautiful boy who had an infectious smile.
He was also passionate about skating and extreme sports.
"We thought many of these things were too risky for a teenager. Little did we know that getting in a car driven by a mate would be the most dangerous thing he could ever do," she said.
"His life was stolen from him. He was horrendously torn from our lives by a man who had total disregard for his passengers and other road users. A driver who had a duty of care but abused the trust of four boys who thought he was their friend."
On the night of the crash, Mr Phongthaihong was driving his sister's grey Mazda. He went to the bottle shop several times throughout the night, buying beer and cans of pre-mixed bourbon.
About 11pm, he drove to the Sorrento skate park, where he kept falling off his skateboard because he was too drunk. He was heard saying, "I’m too f---ed up for this".
After doing burnouts in a supermarket carpark, he was filmed speeding on Point Nepean Road.
In the moments before the crash at 1.15am, one of the passengers shouted for Mr Phongthaihong to watch for the roundabout.
When police arrived, Mr Phongthaihong was conscious, smelt of alcohol and was slurring his words.
He told an officer at the scene: "It’s my fault, I’m going to jail."
Analysis of the scene found he would have been travelling at 117km/h in the seconds before he hit the roundabout, and 75km/h at the time of impact with the tree. It was a 50km/h zone.
Mr Phongthaihong will be sentenced on March 18.
