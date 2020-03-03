'I’m gonna die': Teen's Snapchat message before horrific crash

Every day of the 10 months he spent in hospital Ashley Gulliford looked at a single photo by his bed.

The picture was of his beloved mate Timothy Hocking, who was killed instantly when a carload of young friends drove through a roundabout and smashed into a tree at Tootgarook on the Mornington Peninsula last year.

Timothy Hocking was killed in a crash on the Mornington Peninsula. Credit:Nine News

The tragic crash rocked the small Mornington Peninsula community and left Mr Hocking dead, Mr Gulliford and Harry Moran fighting for their lives in hospital, and Xaiden Eddy scarred from the memory of pulling his unconscious friends from the wreckage. The four passengers were all 17 years old at the time.

The driver Brandon Phongthaihong pleaded guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday to culpable driving causing death, two counts of negligently causing serious injury, and conduct endangering life.