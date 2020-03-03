'How could you not love this?' The tale of a cinema, told in miniature

Today it’s a graceful grande dame of Yarraville but 25 years ago the Sun Theatre would have been a perfect set for a movie about the end of the world.

In 1995, when entrepreneur Michael Smith bought the once-grand art deco cinema, it had torn-out chairs, a fallen-in roof, and graffitied walls.

Time for your close up: Artist David Hourigan with his miniature of Yarraville's Sun Theatre. Credit:Jason South

Its stylish facade – the crowning glory of its opening in 1938, to which Hollywood stars Joan Crawford and Clark Gable sent good luck telegrams – was chipped and faded.

The cinema had been closed for 18 years and it was only a matter of time before the wrecking ball swung.