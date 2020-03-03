Government rules out jailing, fining home owners over toxic waste

Loading “Maybe there’s a change in the law, but we have no idea,” she said. “How do we know if the soil is contaminated? They should be the ones telling us, not us being responsible.” The burial of vast quantities of chemical, industrial, household and radioactive waste at the former quarry in the 1960s and 1970s has affected 69 homes and six commercial properties, including a community association and a popular local park. In its public “fact sheets”, Brimbank City Council has told landowners the new law creates a “duty on people in management or control of contaminated land”. Confidential documents obtained by The Age from Brimbank City Council confirm the advice. But internal council documents were more alarming.

“From the commencement of the reformed legislation it will be an indictable criminal offence to breach the duty to manage contaminated land,” a confidential council briefing note from December 2019 says. “This places an unacceptable outcome upon residents and business owners impacted by legacy contamination caused by historical decisions of the City of Sunshine (now Brimbank City Council) and the Victorian government.” The government spokesperson said the new legislation meant councils and other organisations were required to report contaminated land to the EPA to ensure "measures were taken to keep the community safe". It's also understood that any resident wanting to build or extend their property would have to obtain approvals that show it is safe. This could present significant problems for some home owners grappling with the legacy of toxic waste under their properties. The Denton Avenue site where rubbish was discovered. The council eventually bought the site back from the owner. Credit:Justin McManus The EPA declined to comment, except to say the agency was aware of its obligations under the new act.

The EPA has a history of pursuing unwitting landowners to recover the costs of cleaning up pollution and dumping perpetrated by businesses and rogue operators, rather than allowing it to become a burden on the agency's budget or the taxpayers. Loading Earlier, Brimbank Council declined to comment on its plan for protecting home owners from potential prosecution. “The health, wellbeing, safety and prosperity of the community is our top priority,” said mayor Georgina Papafotiou. “We are here to listen and respond to the concerns of those directly impacted and create a way forward that helps make sure they are not unfairly burdened by past decision-making.” The Age has previously revealed that the council and EPA were aware of serious contamination problems from at least 1989, which was confirmed again in a detailed environmental audit conducted in 2013. Residents and business owners were not told until a fortnight ago with the release of a special planning notification.

The revamped Environment Protection Act was passed in late 2017 but implementation was deferred until July 1 this year to allow the regulator and industry to prepare for the changes. Confidential documents show the council’s hand was forced by the looming deadline, which sparked the public disclosure about the existence of the Sunshine Landfills contamination in February. Arron Reid, who lives in the area with his wife and three young children, said council officials told him the new law was one of the key reasons the council was now informing residents of waste under their properties. Council officials said the change in law necessitated council alerting residents to their future liability, according to Mr Reid. “Council said they wouldn’t shy away and that we shouldn't worry because they'll take responsibility,” he said. “They said we won't cop the brunt and that they’re committed to copping the raw end of the deal … that was a relief.” The confidential advice to the council also explicitly states that liability for the contamination from the Sunshine Landfills should not rest with the landowners who are “innocent” parties.

“The City of Sunshine and Albion Reid Pty Ltd (the landfill operator) caused the contamination and the Victorian government contributed to the contamination by licensing the disposal and allowing residential development of the land,” it reads. Loading The Sunshine Landfills accepted chemical, industrial, household and radioactive waste from 1967 to 1978 before being sealed with a thin layer of soil. Lax controls allowed a housing estate to be created on its edges in the 1980s, with the existence of the site eventually erased from council planning documents. The advice also attacks the quality of the Andrews government’s new environmental legislation, which was intended to combat worsening pollution and contamination offences by rogue waste industry players and illegal dumping syndicates. It notes the reforms to act could be interpreted to mean the council’s liability was restricted to events after 1994 – when the Brimbank council was created from an amalgamation of several councils – “which excludes the waste disposal into private property” at the Sunshine Landfills.