All the wage: Victoria’s jobless trend no friend to pay packets

A sharp fall in unemployment in Victoria in the past two years has done little for the pay packets of workers and a new piece of research from the Department of Treasury and Finance indicates the coming years are not looking great for wages growth.

A team of the department’s economists has found that employment in Victoria is back to pre-global financial crisis levels, but wages growth is way below pre-crash levels.

But underemployment, driven by key demographic changes, with more women in the workforce and older workers staying healthy enough to hold a job for longer, could be helping to holding wages and inflation down.

Under-employment and the number of Victorians who are working, but not as much as they want to, are limiting wage growth. Credit:Getty

The Treasury researchers also believe that what's called the unemployment gap – the difference between trend unemployment and the current jobless rate – may have to be revised, and that is not good news for workers hoping for a pay rise.