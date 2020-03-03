All the wage: Victoria’s jobless trend no friend to pay packets

A sharp fall in unemployment in Victoria in the past two years has done little for the pay packets of workers and a new piece of research from the Department of Treasury and Finance indicates the coming years are not looking great for wages growth.
A team of the department’s economists has found that employment in Victoria is back to pre-global financial crisis levels, but wages growth is way below pre-crash levels.
But underemployment, driven by key demographic changes, with more women in the workforce and older workers staying healthy enough to hold a job for longer, could be helping to holding wages and inflation down.
The Treasury researchers also believe that what's called the unemployment gap – the difference between trend unemployment and the current jobless rate – may have to be revised, and that is not good news for workers hoping for a pay rise.
But the study did produce some sunnier news for Victorians who find themselves out of work; their chances of finding a new job have improved a lot, with the rate of unemployment for between 3 months and a year down to less than 1.5 per cent, from more than 4 per cent in 2014.
The Treasury economists are not certain what is behind the improvement in long-term unemployment, but they think it could be because there are apps for that now.
"While this is likely to reflect the strong cyclical performance of the Victorian economy over this period, it could also reflect better matching of the unemployed to job opportunities given the emergence of online job advertising and app-based job search technologies," the researchers wrote.
Victorian wage growth has increased since 2016, and led the nation in the 12 months to September 2019 with growth of 2.8 per cent, but much of that that was driven by pay rises for public sector workers that year.
Wage increases remain well below the 4 per cent growth seen in in the boom times of late 2008, and well below what the low unemployment rate would normally indicate.
But the Treasury team, of Bonnie Li, Tim Stephen, Nicholas McMeniman and Grace Gao, like most economists, are not sure why the positive employment trend has not flowed into higher wages like it used to.
Maybe it is because the rules have changed, the economists suggest, and that link between falling unemployment and rising wages is a thing of the past.
But maybe it has something to do with under-employment and the number of Victorians who are working, but not as much as they want to, which has been rising for years with more people available for the workforce.
"The female population and older cohorts of both sexes are increasingly participating in the labour market, partly reflecting changes in social attitudes and improved health outcomes."
That is not good for pay packets, with increases to the labour supply usually putting downward pressure on wages.
They cannot be certain, but the Treasury team believe all these factors point to more "spare capacity" in the state’s labour market than previously thought, spelling bad news for hopes of pay rises.
"This means there will be downward pressure on wage growth and inflation, as competition among workers means employers do not need to raise wages to attract suitable employees," the Treasury team wrote.
