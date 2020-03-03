Toilet paper and pasta: here's what Sydneysiders are 'panic buying'

It's the new game in the suburbs for all the family - the great toilet paper chase.

None in aisle 11 at Woolworths in Double Bay but plenty of chocolate Easter bunnies. "I think people are panic buying," shopper Megan Borraccino said. "I found some in the chemist. Someone coughed and everyone moved back."

Toilet paper is one of the most in-demand items at Woolworths stores in Sydney, alongside packaged snacks, canned goods, pasta and rice, a Herald analysis of online household and pantry stock data at nine Woolworths stores has revealed.

Customers buying toilet paper at Woolworths Alexandria. Credit:Rhett Wyman

As coronavirus fears hit the city, a total of 84 toilet paper products were out-of-stock across the nine stores on Tuesday afternoon, as well as 104 types of packaged snacks, 63 types of canned goods, 50 pasta products and 41 types of wipes.