Ten things to like about COVID-19

4.If you are forced to stay inside you can avoid sending Netflix shares even higher by discovering a cheaper and far better entertainment at-home alternative called Free to Air TV. And you can use online catchup services for both the ABC and SBS. Arguably, the SBS movie library has higher quality offerings than expensive cable TV. Or you could go full old school and Read A Book.

5. Adopt a dog. If you are one of the 2 million Australians who live alone and worried you might get lonely in quarantine you could save a stray. Yes the first dog has contracted the virus but it was a very weak strain. If concerned get a cat.

6. You can use your sick days without fear of employer disapproval. In fact, they will welcome it for once if you are genuinely showing signs of being unwell. Remember it is a privilege that many other countries do not enjoy thus threatening greater spread of the disease.

7. More people might get ordinary flu shots. Sure, they don’t have one for coronavirus yet but even the annual influenza strain is dangerous and too many people don’t bother with an injection that is estimated to be at least 60 per cent effective.