Sacked councillor and state minister's father among Logan mayor hopefuls

A sacked councillor, the father of a state Labor minister and the former federal member of Parliament who went up against former mayor Luke Smith at the poll will run for the Logan mayoralty in the coming election.

Former councillor Darren Power, who was automatically suspended when Logan ratepayers were left without a council after it was sacked en masse by the state government, is among five other candidates running for mayor.

Another candidate is Allan de Brenni, lawyer and father of Queensland Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni.

Also in the running is former federal member Brett Raguse, who lost the race for Logan mayor in the last election.