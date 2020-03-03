Sacked councillor and state minister's father among Logan mayor hopefuls
A sacked councillor, the father of a state Labor minister and the former federal member of Parliament who went up against former mayor Luke Smith at the poll will run for the Logan mayoralty in the coming election.
Former councillor Darren Power, who was automatically suspended when Logan ratepayers were left without a council after it was sacked en masse by the state government, is among five other candidates running for mayor.
Another candidate is Allan de Brenni, lawyer and father of Queensland Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni.
Also in the running is former federal member Brett Raguse, who lost the race for Logan mayor in the last election.
The others are former mayor John Freeman, local businessman Paul Taylor and community volunteer Stewart Fleming.
Last year Logan mayor Cr Smith and seven councillors were charged over their involvement in the dismissal of the council's chief executive Sharon Kelsey.
Mr Power was among three other councillors - Lisa Bradley, Laurie Koranski and Jon Raven - who were dismissed because there were not enough councillors to hold a meeting.
The council was dissolved and an administrator was appointed.
Despite this, the three other councillors who were not charged will run again on March 28.
Logan will be one of two local government areas, including Ipswich, to select new councils.
Mr Power said that before the council was sacked, he had intended to retire as a councillor after more than two decades in the position.
"This was going to be my last term but I realised I can't make that selfish decision," he said.
"We're going to have nine new councillors so we need to have them on a good footing and have people around them with good experience and a good way of addressing council issues, unlike what has happened in the past."
Mr Power said new councillors could struggle to rebuild council after Logan had no representation for almost one year.
He would guide them and vowed to support seniors, sporting clubs, economic development, and fight against over-development.
Meanwhile, Mr Raguse said his experience as a business owner and previously work in council and as a federal member would help him lead Logan in the right direction.
"I ran last time and was narrowly defeated by Luke Smith because he was supported by a previous mayor," he said.
"I thought if council did well, there would be no need to challenge the decision in the next election but here we are.
"I've had people come up to me and apologise for not voting for me back then ... This wouldn't have happened under my watch."
Mr Raguse said he vowed to create an inclusive culture in Logan City Council after the years of "bad karma, bad blood and desire to fight with each other".
"We need to clear out the rot that has been set in for the past 30 years and make a fresh start for Logan," he said.
Mr Raguse aimed to bring lower rates, more local jobs and better public transport services as well as revive the community's pride into Logan.
