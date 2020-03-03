More dog parks promised from LNP as Labor pledges to scrap allowances

Dog lovers will gain additional dog parks around Brisbane if the LNP is re-elected, with $3 million committed to building new parks and refurbishing existing parks city-wide.

Lord mayor Adrian Schrinner on Tuesday said Brisbane already had 149 dog parks and off-leash areas across the city, and committed to building three new parks by the end of 2021 if elected.

Brisbane lord mayor Adrian Schrinner at a dog park in The Gap. Credit:Lucy Stone

The new parks would be in Belmont, Carina and Hendra, while parks will be expanded at Jindalee, Wakerley and Westlake.

Other parks will be refurbished in Ferny Grove, Darra, Wynnum, Paddington, Boondall, Camp Hill, Indooroopilly, Everton Park, Camp Hill and East Brisbane.