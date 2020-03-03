More dog parks promised from LNP as Labor pledges to scrap allowances
Dog lovers will gain additional dog parks around Brisbane if the LNP is re-elected, with $3 million committed to building new parks and refurbishing existing parks city-wide.
Lord mayor Adrian Schrinner on Tuesday said Brisbane already had 149 dog parks and off-leash areas across the city, and committed to building three new parks by the end of 2021 if elected.
The new parks would be in Belmont, Carina and Hendra, while parks will be expanded at Jindalee, Wakerley and Westlake.
Other parks will be refurbished in Ferny Grove, Darra, Wynnum, Paddington, Boondall, Camp Hill, Indooroopilly, Everton Park, Camp Hill and East Brisbane.
"One in three Brisbane households has a dog ... and they are really members of the family," Cr Schrinner said.
"It is so important in a city like Brisbane ... we have great facilities for people that have dogs."
Cr Schrinner was also questioned about a pledge made by Labor's lord mayoral candidate Pat Condren that he would scrap the lord mayoral allowance of nearly $100,000.
Mr Condren said if elected he would re-allocate the funds to the lord mayor community fund, questioning once again where Cr Schrinner spent the allowance.
"I think the money for community groups is vital," Mr Condren said, adding he would also scrap the $20,000 council committee chairman allowances and invest that money in the same fund.
Cr Schrinner told reporters most of the funds went to the tax office, and he was willing to look at further funding for community groups.
Lucy is the urban affairs reporter for the Brisbane Times, with a special interest in Brisbane City Council.