Mine operator charged by regulator over Queensland miner's death

The operator of a central Queensland mine has been charged with breaches of the mining health and safety act after a worker was killed last year.

Bradley Hardwick, 47, died on February 20 when a personnel carrier and the grader he was operating crashed into each other about 4.15pm.

Bradley Hardwick was killed in a collision between two pieces of machinery at a Queensland coal mine.

Anglo American, which operates Moranbah North mine, about 150 kilometres south-west of Mackay, allegedly breached its obligations under the Coal Mining Safety and Health Act 1999.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman said the charges were filed in the Clermont Industrial Magistrates Court by the Queensland Resources Safety and Health Regulator.