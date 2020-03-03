Man airlifted from Queensland floodwaters as ex-tropical cyclone looms

A man has been airlifted to safety after spending more than a day trapped in his car in western Queensland floodwaters, as remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Esther threaten to bring further heavy rain and storms to already drenched parts of the state's interior.

The Roma-based rescue helicopter flew to the Castlereagh Highway near St George on Tuesday morning, about 500 kilometres west of Brisbane, to help the man aged in his 70s.

The rescue comes as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for parts of Channel Country and the state's north-west. Credit:LifeFlight Rescue

A dry section of the highway was found about 500 metres around a bend from the man's car for the pilot to land.

"The aeromedical team walked to the water's edge and signalled a safe pathway to the man," LifeFlight said in a statement.