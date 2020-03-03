Here's who wants to run south-east Queensland councils

Moreton Bay will have a new mayor after incumbent Allan Sutherland confirmed he would not contest the election. Cr Sutherland is currently facing charges from the Crime and Corruption Commission. Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate will run again in a bid to continue his colourful leadership, while on the Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson will also seek re-election. Cr Jamieson is also president of the Local Government Association of Queensland. And further field, former Queensland state minister and LNP leader Lawrence Springborg will run for Goondiwindi mayor, as the only candidate for the position. Brisbane In Brisbane, the dominant LNP will seek to retain its 19-strong councillor base, having refreshed the team in the past year by replacing several outgoing councillors with new faces.

Lord mayor Adrian Schrinner has had a year to convince voters he is the right person to vote for, while Labor dropped its 2016 lord mayoral candidate Rod Harding in favour of veteran journalist Pat Condren. Lord mayor Adrian Schrinner speaking in the council chambers. Credit:Tammy Law The Greens selected Kath Angus, a breastfeeding advocate and mother, to run against the two parties, and is pitching multiple candidates in other marginal wards in a bid to boost its single seat in council. Independent Nicole Johnston (Tennyson) might be joined by newly-announced independent, former LNP councillor Kate Richards (Pullenvale), if Cr Richards can wrest the 18 per cent margin away from her former LNP colleagues. Labor lord mayoral candidate for Brisbane Pat Condren. Credit:Fairfax Media

In total nine lord mayoral candidates have raised their hands, including the Animal Justice Party's Karagh-Mae Kelly, Herston resident John Dobinson, 2016 candidate Jeffrey Hodges, and Benjamin Gorringe, who is running on a campaign offering a free goldfish for every Brisbane resident. Ipswich After nearly two years under the watchful eye of interim administrator Greg Chemello, Ipswich City Council will return with a full council. During the administrator's era, Mr Chemello overhauled Ipswich's divisions and restructured them so each division has two councillors. Former mayor Paul Pisasale is in jail and appealing his sentence for extortion, while some other Ipswich councillors and former employees are being processed through the court system after the Crime and Corruption Commission laid a litany of charges.

Paul Tully, former Ipswich councillor and deputy mayor, confirmed he would run for division two with a running mate, Nicole Jonic. Former Ipswich deputy mayor Paul Tully will run as part of a two-person team with Goodna accountant Nicole Jonic. Seven people, including a federal LNP candidate, two Labor Party members, a Greens accountant, a truck driver, custom truck magazine editor Chris Smith and little-known businessman Karoly Kochardy, want to become the new Ipswich mayor. Logan The second Queensland council to be sacked en masse, Logan City Council has been under the purview of an interim administrator, Tamara O'Shea.

Now a sacked councillor, the father of a state Labor minister and a former federal member of Parliament who went up against former mayor Luke Smith at the poll are among the five who will run for the Logan mayoralty in the coming election. Long-serving Logan councillor Darren Power to stand for mayor of Logan in March 2020. Former councillor Darren Power, who lost his job when Logan ratepayers were left without a council after it was sacked en masse by the state government, is one of those running. Allan de Brenni, lawyer and father of Queensland Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni, is also running for mayor, against former federal member Brett Raguse, who lost the race for Logan mayor in the last election. The remaining Logan councillors who were not charged by the CCC - Lisa Bradley, Laurie Koranski and Jon Raven - are all running again.

Moreton Bay Incumbent Allan Sutherland announced last year he would not recontest the election, after years of leading the council. Cr Sutherland is facing two charges from the CCC, over which he was automatically suspended. Moreton Bay mayor Allan Sutherland. Credit:Robert Shakespeare Suspended councillor Adrian Raedel, however, confirmed he would run for mayor despite a charge laid by the CCC against him last year, while Moreton Bay division two councillor Peter Flannery has also nominated.

Candidate Cherie Porter announced late on Tuesday after nominations closed that she would not be contesting owing to personal reasons. Former LNP candidate and Pine Rivers resident Chris Thompson is also contesting for mayor, while real estate agent Dean Teasdale and community advocate Eric Shields have also nominated. Sunshine Coast Incumbent mayor Mark Jamieson faces a challenge from former councillor Chris Thompson, who was on the council from 2004-2016 and stood down to spend more time with his family. Other mayoral challenges include Donald Innes, and businessman Michael Burgess.

Gold Coast Tom Tate insisted he would run again despite a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into the Gold Coast council, and has been true to his word. The Gold Coast mayor will face challenges from eight mayoral hopefuls, including nutritionist Mona Hecke, dry-cleaning business manager Virginia Freebody, and independent Derek Rosborough. Redland In Redland, tucked between Brisbane, the Sunshine and Gold coasts, incumbent mayor Karen Williams will run again, with two possible contenders against her.