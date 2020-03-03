Authorities await test results for Brisbane coronavirus student's roommate

Health authorities are sweating on the test results for the roommate of the Brisbane student who contracted the novel coronavirus, with the outcome expected to be known on Wednesday morning.

The infected University of Queensland student, a 20-year-old man from China, had spent two weeks in isolation in Dubai before flying to Brisbane and becoming Queensland's seventh coronavirus case.

An Indian lift operator stands inside a dedicated lift for people suspected to be infected with the new coronavirus at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, March 2. Credit:AP - Mahesh Kumar A.

He remained stable and in isolation at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital on Tuesday night.

A UQ spokesperson said the student was understood to have not attended any university classes after arriving in Australia.