Amy Shark, Conrad Sewell among top gongs at Queensland Music Awards

The state's most successful and critically acclaimed tunes were recognised overnight with heavyweights such as Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark and Brisbane's own Conrad Sewell among the winners at the Queensland Music Awards.

The ceremony, held at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday night, also featured performances from Rockhampton duo Busby Marou, who took out the Blues & Roots category, as well as Jaguar Jonze, Cub Sport, Nat Dunn and Order Sixty6.

Conrad Sewell performing during Fire Fight Australia at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16. Credit:Cole Bennetts - Getty Images

The top gongs went to Indigenous singer-songwriter Thelma Plum, who won Album of the Year with her debut album Better In Blak, and Brisbane four-piece band The Jungle Giants, who took out Song of the Year and the Pop category with Heavy Hearted.

Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark took home the Highest Selling Single award for her 2018 track Mess Her Up and Brisbane singer Conrad Sewell was awarded the Highest Selling Album gong for his debut studio album Life.