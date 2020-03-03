Broken Hill to Bega: Uber to open app across entire state

Uber plans to open the entire state of NSW to its ride-sharing service next month, with the company's Australian general manager confident it has more room to grow despite signs of saturation in the local market.

The ride-sharing giant will lower its geo-fences across NSW in April, making the Australian state the largest parcel of bordered land completely available to the app in the world.

Uber is set to open its platform to all of NSW. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer

“In literally every square metre of NSW riders will be able to look at the app and if there is a driver in that area, they’ll be able to get a trip,” general manager Dom Taylor said.

“NSW is the largest border-to-border that we’ve done this.”