Bleeding on the brain, fractured skull: alleged one punch victim 'checking on woman's welfare'

A man charged with the first so-called "one-punch" assault since the relaxation of Sydney's controversial lockout laws allegedly punched a stranger after the alleged victim and a friend came across he and his girlfriend "being intimate" in a public passageway.

Northern beaches fitness instructor Harrison Hronopoulos, 20, was with his girlfriend Jade Conaty in the CBD on January 25 when the couple were refused entry to the Scary Canary nightclub because she was intoxicated.

Northern beaches fitness instructor Harrison Hronopoulos. Credit:Instagram

CCTV then shows the duo lying on the ground and kissing in the pedestrian walkway between Town Hall Square and a nearby street.

As they were laying in the alley, police say alleged victim Jeyegganesh Eswaran, 22, and a friend approached the couple.