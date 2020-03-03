- Exclusive
- National
- Detention centres
Manus guard pleads with Morrison to settle claim before taking life
A former security guard left severely traumatised by the deadly riots at the Manus Island detention centre has taken her own life before her legal battle with the Australian government and G4S Australia reaches court - after writing a suicide note addressed to the Prime Minister.
Diane Parker, 53, was one of 18 former staff to pursue compensation through the courts - with the first case to proceed to trial next week.
The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald can reveal Ms Parker pleaded with the government to settle her claim in a hand-written letter addressed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was immigration minister in 2014 when weeks of protests by asylum seekers erupted into three days of violence.
"Scott Morrison, My name is Diane Parker, I was working on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea in February 2014. Do I need to go on?
"I have PTSD and have committed suicide. I am over the courts, over the delay, over people not caring," Ms Parker said in the letter on June 27, 2019.
Ms Parker's three children and the executor of her estate have approved the publication of her final message by The Age and the Herald.
"I am done, I will never be the same. I see Manus everywhere, I see asylum seekers everywhere," Ms Parker said.
It is understood that Mr Morrison was never sent the letter.
In January last year, lawyers for Ms Parker claimed in a Supreme Court writ that she was suffering from acute post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and chronic anxiety because of negligence by her former employer G4S Australia and the Commonwealth government.
The Age and the Herald can reveal the government and G4S Australia have already reached a significant financial settlement with another former guard officer who sustained a range of physical and psychological injuries during the deadly riots.
According to court documents, Greg Wisely, 47, was seeking more than $4 million in compensation and damages, but agreed to a confidential payment at a mediation in December last year.
Last year six claims were filed. A further 12 fresh cases have been filed over the past two months by security guards, who claim the deadly riots left them seriously injured and traumatised.
Ms Parker's legal case will now be represented by the executor of her estate who will pursue compensation and damages in accordance with her final wishes.
"I was going to help my children with a substantial deposit for a house. And I hope with your help I can do this still," Ms Parker said before her death.
Employed by G4S Australia as a security officer, Ms Parker was confronted by shocking violence during the three days of rioting that caused the brutal death of Iranian asylum seeker Reza Berati, 23, and injuries to more than 70 staff and inmates.
A 2014 report by former secretary of the Attorney-General's department, Robert Cornwall, revealed G4S Australia was aware of heightened tensions in the days leading up to the riots, including specific intelligence that weapons had been made by some inmates as part of an escape bid.
The report said the asylum seekers' anger at being denied access to Australia and uncertainty about how or when they might be resettled on PNG were all contributing factors.
Lawyer Kim Price from Arnold Thomas & Becker is representing 18 former guards and holds Mr Morrison responsible for a range of "catastrophic and negligent failures by his department."
"These relate to repeated warnings of increasing violence at the centre, third-world infrastructure including flimsy chain-link fencing, inadequate lighting and non-existent CCTV. The rapid increase in detainees from 130 to 1300, overcrowding, lack of security training and equipment, we also say contributed to the disaster that unfolded," Mr Price said.
In the aftermath of the riots, Mr Morrison blamed the asylum seekers for their violent protests that culminated in the savage murder of Mr Berati.
"There would have been no incident that night had there been no protests, I think that's clear to say, but the protests in no way could ever justify what happened to Mr Berati or the other serious violent acts perpetrated on that night, under no circumstances in my view could that ever justify what happened," Mr Morrison said.
A spokeswoman for G4S Australia declined to comment while the matter was before court.
The Prime Minister's office and the Minister for Home Affairs also declined to comment.
In defence documents filed with the court, lawyers for the government deny it acted negligently and appear to shift responsibility to the PNG government.
"Upon arrival in PNG, PNG officials were responsible for the transfer of transferees in the regional processing centre," according to the government's defence statement.
Lawyers for G4S Australia also deny most of the allegations brought against it, and claim in their defence statement that the government should be accountable.
"The premises were under the control and management of an administrator who was appointed by the Papua New Guinea Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration," according to G4S Australia's defence statement.
- Support is available for those who may be distressed by phoning Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
Senior Crime Reporter
David Estcourt works for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Rachel is a breaking news reporter for The Age.