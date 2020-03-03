'Fast-moving situation': NSW confirms more cases of COVID-19

"We are seeing quite an escalation of diagnoses of the viruses," Mr Hazzard said. On Monday, NSW Health announced the first locally acquired coronavirus infections in Australia, in a 53-year-old doctor from Sydney’s west and the 41-year-old sister of a man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Iran. Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the doctor, who was being treated at Westmead Hospital's ICU, had been working at Ryde Hospital and had been in contact with a "diverse range of patients". Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in NSW. Credit:AP Dr Chant said health officials were taking an “incredibly cautionary approach” to patients and providing "tailored advice" depending on how much time they had spent with the doctor. She added close colleagues of the doctor had been taken off work and were self-isolating as a precaution.

Loading She said the doctor had not travelled in the last three weeks, and they were still trying to work out how he contracted the virus. "We are doing an investigation as we speak,” she said. “He certainly interacted with no known coronavirus cases.” Dr Chant said they were exploring the possibility he either picked it up from the broader community or picked it up from a patient at Ryde Hospital who had an undiagnosed case of COVID-19. NSW Health will release the number of affected hospital staff and patients later this evening.

Professor Robert Booy, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Sydney, said it was clear Australia had community spread, “however you dice it”. “The first gentle beginning is upon us and the onslaught is coming that we hope to delay for as long as possible,” he said. The longer the delay, the more time the healthcare system has to prepare, Professor Booy said. The new diagnoses come amid evidence this year’s flu season is already shaping up to be severe, with a high number of confirmed influenza cases already reported in January and February - higher than last year’s unusual early start to the season. In the first five weeks of 2020, there were 2490 confirmed cases of flu across the state - 425 more cases than the same period in 2019 - though this may be partly due to a rise in testing linked to concerns over the coronavirus.

NSW emergency departments also recorded an increase in presentations over the same period. “We don’t want COVID to turn up and become a major event at the same time as flu season,” University of Queensland virologist Professor Ian Mackay said, urging everyone able to get the season flu vaccination to do so. “This is something we can do to take some of the stress off our hospitals,” he said. Another case of COVID-19 in a 20-year-old University of Queensland student confirmed on Tuesday takes the national total to 38, with 21 people fully recovered from the disease. On Tuesday afternoon, health authorities tasked with tracking down passengers on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Sydney had still not received the contact details of the passengers seated closest to a woman who may have been infectious during the flight.