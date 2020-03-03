Court scraps $238,000 payout to childcare worker over defamatory email
The state's highest court has overturned a District Court decision awarding a childcare worker almost $238,000 for a defamatory email sent to 35 people and pointed to a potential need to clarify the law to rein-in payouts in future cases.
In a judgment on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal said the payout awarded to Matthew Bowden, a worker at Chatswood's Hubba Bubba Childcare centre, was "manifestly excessive" and no damages were payable in any case because the centre had established a defence of qualified privilege.
In April last year, District Court Judge Leonard Levy awarded Mr Bowden $237,970.22 in damages and interest, including aggravated damages, over an email from the centre's director to 35 parents which said the TAFE student was "no longer with us due to disciplinary reasons".
"Matt was not truthful with us regarding his studies and some other issues ... We wish him well with his future," the April 2016 email from company director Karen Chapman said.
Judge Levy concluded the email conveyed five defamatory imputations, including that Mr Bowden was "dishonest", and found neither the centre nor Ms Chapman had established the claims were true or that they had a defence of qualified privilege.
Qualified privilege operates in cases where a person has a "duty" to communicate certain information to a recipient with a corresponding interest or duty in receiving it.
The centre and Ms Chapman appealed. They did not challenge Judge Levy's finding about their failed truth defence but said the judge should have found they were protected by qualified privilege, or in any case the damages awarded were "manifestly excessive".
The NSW Court of Appeal – Justice Anthony Payne, with whom Justices John Basten and Richard White agreed – overturned the decision and found qualified privilege had been established.
"It was relevant for parents of children at the Hubba Bubba Centre to know the [alleged] reasons why an employee who had until recently cared for their child was no longer working at the centre," Justice Payne said.
Justice Payne said even if the defence had not been established, the payout was "manifestly excessive" and $40,000 bore an "appropriate and rational relationship" to the harm suffered from an email sent to 35 people. Aggravated damages should not have been awarded, he said.
He added there remains "an issue in this state about the fundamental approach to damages in defamation cases".
There is a split between NSW and Victorian defamation cases on whether an award of aggravated damages serves to abolish the cap of $407,500 on damages for non-economic loss, so that much higher damages may be awarded.
Justice Payne has previously said there is "much to commend" the view the cap remains, meaning aggravated damages are awarded on top but do not remove restrictions on damages for non-economic loss.
Justice Basten said the District Court trial "ran for 11 days, an unjustifiable period given the nature of the claim and the amount at stake".
Michaela Whitbourn is a legal affairs reporter at The Sydney Morning Herald.