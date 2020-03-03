CBD Melbourne: Gina brews up surprise private secretary

Gina Rinehart really showed she was getting with the Millennial best-place-to-work program when she converted a corner of one of her offices into a compound for two cats last year.

Cool company: Tim Bloxsome and Gina Rinehart Credit:Shakespeare

Staff at the Perth airport offices of her iron ore producer, Roy Hill, can now get some respite during the working day by popping in to play with the cats - if cats are their thing.

It appears she’s also taken the same out-of-the-box approach to some new staff hires. Our correspondents noted a new face accompanying Rinehart as she disembarked her private jet last year (he was the one carrying the coffee pods). It was former model and barista Tim Bloxsome, now the miner’s private secretary and most faithful aide.

Apart from having been on the books with Chadwick Models and worked on a travel program for the Discovery Channel, Bloxsome moonlighted as a private secretary for Kuwait’s wealthy Alghanim family until 2018.