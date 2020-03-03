CBD Melbourne: Gina brews up surprise private secretary

Gina Rinehart really showed she was getting with the Millennial best-place-to-work program when she converted a corner of one of her offices into a compound for two cats last year.
Staff at the Perth airport offices of her iron ore producer, Roy Hill, can now get some respite during the working day by popping in to play with the cats - if cats are their thing.
It appears she’s also taken the same out-of-the-box approach to some new staff hires. Our correspondents noted a new face accompanying Rinehart as she disembarked her private jet last year (he was the one carrying the coffee pods). It was former model and barista Tim Bloxsome, now the miner’s private secretary and most faithful aide.
Apart from having been on the books with Chadwick Models and worked on a travel program for the Discovery Channel, Bloxsome moonlighted as a private secretary for Kuwait’s wealthy Alghanim family until 2018.
No wonder he feels at home on Rinehart’s jet, even if he is carrying the coffee pods.
But of some note has been Bloxsome’s political views. They aren’t exactly on the same page with Rinehart - who once rhymed “foreign workers to our shores” with “export of our minerals and ores” in a poem she authored and later attached to a boulder in Morley.
On social media, he has shared items about climate change and another article recounting former West Australian Greens senator Scott Ludlam’s provocative “Welcome to Western Australia” speech.
That lightning-rod oration made particular criticism of anyone who thought “the Western third of our ancient continent is just Gina Rinehart’s inheritance to be chopped, benched and blasted”.
FLIGHT PATHS
Former Virgin Australia chief executive John Borghetti suggested he wanted nothing to do with airlines when he departed the country’s second-largest carrier 18 months ago.
But like the airline’s Hong Kong routes, this thought appears to have been short-lived. Borghetti is now IFM Investors' representative on the Brisbane Airport Corporation board.
His former colleagues must be livid.
Virgin Australia under Borghetti, for the record, was one of the founding members in 2017 of the A4ANZ airline lobby alongside rival Qantas. It was this organisation that ran an aggressive campaign against the country’s largest airports including, err, Brisbane.
A4ANZ’s submission to a Productivity Commission inquiry into the country’s major airports in September 2018, for example, noted Australian airports “enjoy revenue streams and returns far in excess of their international competitors, unconstrained by regulation”.
“While profitability has grown, quality levels remain stagnant, and investment decisions are often made in the absence of any consultation with airport users … Australian airports have no incentive to reduce their exploitation of market power,” it continued.
Or, as Borghetti put it on Monday, “for many years Brisbane Airport has been at the forefront of airport development and innovation in Australia”.
The new admiration is not one-way.
“John has been a long-time friend of this airport,” Brisbane Airport Corporation chief executive Gert-Jan de Graaff said in a statement.
CANCEL AGENDA
Talk about a bust up for the ages. Maribyrnong mayor Sarah Carter and ad man partner Aaron Lipson were quick to share the happy news on the weekend they were engaged.
But a lot can happen in 24 hours. By Monday, the Labor preselection candidate Carter had gone back to Facebook to tell friends she had since heard some news.
“Obviously the wedding is off,” she wrote on her social media page.
She also had some advice for other women. “Be careful ladies.”
Carter declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday. Lipson was similarly tight-lipped, and told The Age whatever had happened between them was “a private matter” - or it had been anyway.
BRIDESMAID REVISITED
Victorian Liberals have wasted no time welcoming deputy principal Matthew Bach as the party’s new upper house representative, following a weekend preselection. But it’s worth noting the race for outgoing MP Mary Wooldridge’s seat has shown there are still some serious holes in the party’s vetting process.
After all, Bach emerged in the frame only after frontrunner Emanuele Cicchiello was forced to bow out of the race, following revelations he pleaded guilty as a 19-year old to an offence carrying a maximum prison term of more than five years. The offence? He improperly claimed a concession train fare. He was fined $249.
The state's constitution says people cannot become members of parliament if they have ever been convicted or found guilty of an offence carrying a maximum prison term of five years or more.
What’s unnerving is that Saturday’s preselection wasn’t Cicchiello's first tilt at a seat in parliament. Far from it.
He ran for the federal seat of Holt during Kevin Rudd’s successful 2007 election. That time, he lost out to Labor veteran Anthony Byrne. He had another crack in 2013 in the federal electorate of Bruce, scoring a primary vote of 41.9 per cent. But he ultimately lost out to Labor numbers man Alan Griffin.
And in 2018, he went to the election in the third position on the Liberal’s Eastern Metropolitan ticket. Mary Wooldridge and Bruce Atkinson made it, and Cicchiello didn’t.
Just as well.
