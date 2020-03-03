Exchange Traded Funds still showing astonishing growth

The Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) market finished 2019 with more than $61 billion in assets across more than 200 funds, representing one-year growth of more than 50 per cent. That is made up of about half inflows of money, with the rest coming from the big rise in share markets.

A decade ago, the ETF market was worth just $3 billion and there were only about two-dozen ETFs available.

Exchange Traded Funds continue to prove popular with investors. Credit:James Davies

Most ETFs are "passive" investments, in that they track a market index or sub-index in Australia or overseas. They can also track prices, such as commodities, or even currency exchange rates.

Their units are traded in the same way as shares, so they are easy to buy and sell.