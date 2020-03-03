An illuminating experience for artist and beholder comes to city laneway

"The whole artwork is reflected in the building next to it, so at night it looks like two art spaces. I wanted the lightboxes together as if it's some party like in Tokyo or Shibuya, and I wanted to make each sign equal, so not one sign steps out more than the other."

The artist worked with Aunty Bronwyn Penrith, a Wiradjuri and Yuin elder and member of council's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Panel, to create a lightbox image of an Eora woman who fished in Warrane or Sydney Cove.

Another displays seminal dates around Australian politics and civic life. In 1884, Henrietta Dugdale formed the first women’s suffrage society in the Australian colonies. In 1902, white women were granted enfranchisement to vote in federal elections. In 1962, Aboriginal people were finally granted the same right to vote, and in 2010, Julia Gillard became Australia's first female prime minister.

Swimmers Fanny Durack and Mina Wylie, who had to crowdfund their 1912 Olympic campaign and returned home with gold and silver medals, are featured on a podium with crossed bodies and arms to suggest unity and defiance.

The artwork isn't without humour. There's a fish on a bike, referring to the popular feminist slogan of the '70s women's movement. Schnitger had always attributed the witticism to Gloria Steinem only to discover during her extensive research that it was the Australian educator Irina Dunn who had first coined the slogan.