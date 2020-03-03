Acclaimed Indigenous artist celebrated in top New York show

A solo show by one of Australia's most highly-acclaimed Indigenous artists, the late Emily Kame Kngwarreye, is about to open in New York, reflecting a growing interest in Aboriginal art beyond our shores from both exhibitors and buyers.

Kngwarreye created three of the top five most expensive Indigenous works ever sold in Australia, according to the Australian Art Sales Digest, with the top commanding $2.1 million.

Emily Kame Kngwarreye, 1910-1996, Untitled, 1990, synthetic polymer paint on linen, 152 x 242 cm.

Now a new commercial show at High Line Nine, in Manhattan's art hotspot of Chelsea, aims to build on that reputation with a 17-work survey: the first major exhibition of Kngwarreye's work in the US and her biggest collection exhibited together in the past two decades, according to the organisers. The exhibition includes a massive early canvas, My Country – which measures five by 8 feet (1.77m) – that has not been seen in public since its creation in 1990.

Two works on show are on loan, while the other 15 paintings were for sale, ranging in price from $US18,000 to $US650,000 ($28,000-$998,000). All except one have sold to prior to the show opening on Thursday, purchased by private collectors.